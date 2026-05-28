The Taliban has codified barbaric oppression into law with a new penal code that explicitly legalizes domestic violence against women and children, erasing decades of human rights progress in Afghanistan.

Story Snapshot

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada signed a 90-page penal code in February 2026 permitting husbands to beat wives and children without legal consequence unless bones are broken or wounds opened

The code abolishes the 2009 Elimination of Violence Against Women law and criminalizes women leaving home without permission or criticizing Taliban rules

Victims face impossible barriers to justice, requiring male guardian escorts to court while fully covered, with maximum penalties of just 15 days for severe abuse

UN experts and human rights groups worldwide have condemned the law as gender apartheid, warning the Taliban understood no one will stop them

Taliban Formalizes Abuse as Legal Punishment

Taliban supreme leader Hibatullah Akhundzada signed a comprehensive 90-page penal code in February 2026 that categorizes husbands beating wives and children as lawful discretionary punishment, termed ‘ta’zir’ under their interpretation of Islamic law. The code permits physical abuse provided it does not result in broken bones or open wounds, effectively granting men authority to inflict pain on family members without criminal repercussions. Courts across Afghanistan have begun implementing the new regulations following distribution of the document, obtained and verified by multiple international media outlets including The Telegraph. This represents the first time the Taliban has formally codified violence against women and children into statutory law since retaking control in August 2021.

Erasure of Previous Protections and Justice Barriers

The new penal code completely abolishes the 2009 Elimination of Violence Against Women law enacted under the US-backed Afghan government, which criminalized domestic violence, rape, and forced marriage with sentences ranging from three months to one year. Under Taliban rule, even severe abuse cases now carry maximum penalties of merely 15 days imprisonment. The code creates insurmountable obstacles for victims seeking justice by requiring them to appear in court fully veiled and accompanied by a male guardian, known as a mahram. One Kabul-based legal adviser described the situation as impossible for women, noting cases where abuse victims cannot access courts because their abuser husband is the required chaperone. Women are also imprisoned up to three months simply for visiting relatives without male permission.

Caste-Based Punishments and Silenced Dissent

The Taliban’s penal code introduces a troubling caste-like hierarchy that differentiates criminal punishments based on social status, distinguishing between categories labeled as free versus slave, religious scholars (ulama), noble class (ashraf), and lower classes. This system ensures harsher consequences for working-class Afghans while providing preferential treatment to Taliban-aligned elites and clerics who administer corporal punishment. The code also criminalizes criticism of Taliban leadership or rules, mandating 20 lashes and six months imprisonment for anyone insulting leaders, with two-year sentences for failing to report opposition activities. Women who leave home without permission face criminal charges. This comprehensive silencing mechanism ensures victims cannot publicly challenge the system of abuse now legally sanctioned across Afghanistan, creating a climate of fear that prevents organized resistance.

International Condemnation and Entrenched Gender Apartheid

UN Special Rapporteur on violence against women Reem Alsalem condemned the penal code’s implications as terrifying, stating the Taliban understood no one would stop them from implementing these provisions. Rawadari, an exiled Afghan human rights organization, called for immediate UN intervention to halt implementation, warning the code legitimizes systematic abuse and maltreatment of women and children. The Georgetown Institute for Women, Peace and Security characterized the regulation as legalizing slavery, violence, and repression of women, while the Bush Center noted it enables abhorrent domestic violence while denying basic equality. The code compounds existing Taliban restrictions that bar girls from education beyond sixth grade, exclude women from most employment including civil service and NGOs, and prohibit female access to parks and gyms. This systematic dismantling of women’s rights represents what experts universally recognize as gender apartheid, treating wives functionally as property of husbands with fewer legal protections than existed under any prior Afghan government.

Taliban rules domestic, sexual violence against women, children is legalhttps://t.co/I8XZjZaso4 — Human Events (@HumanEvents) February 20, 2026

The Taliban’s February 2026 penal code marks a formalized descent into state-sanctioned brutality that Americans should recognize as the inevitable outcome of extremist ideology unchecked by civilized values. While the United States cannot police the world, this serves as a stark reminder of what happens when radical movements prioritize rigid ideological control over individual liberty and human dignity. The systematic erasure of protections for the vulnerable demonstrates why Americans must remain vigilant against any encroachment on constitutional rights and the rule of law that protects all citizens equally, regardless of status or gender. Afghanistan’s tragedy underscores the preciousness of freedoms too often taken for granted and the consequences when government power operates without moral constraint or accountability to the governed.

Sources:

New Taliban law allows domestic violence as long as no broken bones, open wounds – Times of India

Taliban allow men to beat wives so long as they don’t break bones – The Telegraph

Taliban Legalises Domestic Violence As Long As There Are No Broken Bones – NDTV

Taliban’s new criminal code in Afghanistan targets women – The Independent

Taliban’s New Penal Code Codifies Violence, Obedience and Gender Apartheid – Feminist Majority Foundation

Taliban Regulation Legalizes Slavery, Violence, Repression of Women – Georgetown Institute

The Taliban’s New Law Allows Slavery and Oppression of Afghans – Bush Center