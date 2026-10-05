7th Arrest Made in Georgia Child Predator Sting

A Navy chief petty officer stationed at Fort Gordon is now the seventh person arrested in a Georgia sting designed to catch adults seeking sex with children.

Story Snapshot

Norman Laureano Miranda, 37, was arrested September 30 at Fort Gordon by Grovetown police with help from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Investigators say he messaged an undercover officer posing as a child, describing sexual acts even after being told multiple times the “child” was a minor.

He faces charges of computer or electronic pornography and grooming a minor for sexual servitude or trafficking.

Miranda is the seventh arrest tied to “Operation Fourth Take,” a joint effort by Grovetown police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Navy Chief Arrested at Fort Gordon

Grovetown police arrested Miranda, a Hephzibah resident, on September 30 inside Fort Gordon. Investigators from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service assisted with the arrest. Officers booked him into the Columbia County Detention Center shortly after. He holds the rank of Chief Petty Officer in the Navy.

Police say Miranda communicated over several days with someone he believed was a child. That person was actually an undercover investigator. Officers say he described sexual acts he wanted to perform and tried to set up an in-person meeting, according to reports.

Charges Reflect Alleged Pattern of Behavior

Miranda faces two charges under Georgia law. One is computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation prevention. The other is grooming a minor for a sexual offense or trafficking for sexual servitude. Investigators say he kept messaging the undercover officer even after being warned several times that he was talking to a child.

The case did not involve a single vague message, according to investigators. They say Miranda sent explicit descriptions repeatedly over days, not once. That detail matters because it speaks to intent, a key element prosecutors must prove in grooming and exploitation cases under state law.

Part of a Larger, Ongoing Operation

Miranda is the seventh person arrested through Operation Fourth Take. Grovetown police run the operation with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Officials have not ruled out more arrests as the operation continues, according to local reporting.

This kind of sting is not new or rare. A University of New Hampshire review found arrests from undercover online child exploitation operations jumped about 280% between 2000 and 2006, growing from an estimated 826 cases to 3,137. Police nationwide now treat these digital stings as a standard tool, not an experiment.

What the Public Record Does Not Yet Show

The current reporting lays out the allegations clearly, but it does not include the actual chat logs, the arrest warrant, or the probable-cause affidavit. Those documents would show the exact wording of the messages and how investigators linked them to Miranda specifically. An arrest is a formal allegation, not a conviction.

Military affiliation tends to raise public attention in cases like this one. Miranda’s position as a Navy chief petty officer at a major Army installation puts his case under more scrutiny than an arrest involving a private citizen might draw. The Navy has not released a public statement on his status within the service as of this reporting.

Cases built through multi-agency stings often move fast from arrest to headline, while the underlying evidence stays out of public view until court proceedings begin. That gap is normal in child exploitation investigations, where chat records and forensic data are usually sealed early to protect the integrity of ongoing operations like Operation Fourth Take.

“A 37-year-old Hephzibah man stationed at Fort Gordon as a U.S. Navy Chief Petty Officer has been arrested as part of an ongoing undercover child predator investigation in the CSRA. Norman Laureano Miranda was arrested Wednesday on Fort Gordon by Grovetown Police Department… pic.twitter.com/h193E9YzUP — NativeTexan (@NativeTexan_17) October 2, 2026

Columbia County court records will show the next steps in Miranda’s case, including any bond hearing or arraignment date. Local outlets covering Operation Fourth Take have indicated additional arrests remain possible as the broader sting continues across the region.

Sources:

military.com, wrdw.com, theaugustapress.com, wjbf.com, fox34.com

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