Actress Crosses Party Lines in Governor’s Race

A Hollywood star famous for bashing President Trump just told a room full of New York donors that a Republican is “the answer” for governor.

Quick Take

Actress Debra Messing publicly endorsed Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York governor at a Manhattan fundraiser.

Messing told Blakeman, “I believe in all my heart that you are the answer,” according to multiple outlets.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, is challenging Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul in November.

The Hochul campaign responded directly, showing the endorsement landed as a real political moment.

Cost of living appears to be the issue driving Messing’s switch, mirroring a top voter concern nationwide.

Actress Breaks From Her Party To Back Blakeman

Debra Messing, star of the sitcom “Will & Grace” and a vocal critic of President Trump, endorsed Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York governor. She made the remarks at a Manhattan fundraiser hosted by dietician Tanya Zuckerbrot. Reporters from SILive, VINnews, Mediaite, and the Daily Wire all covered the same event on October 4 and 5, 2026.

Messing didn’t hold back. “I am so grateful you are running. You are what we need more than anything,” she told Blakeman, according to reporting from the fundraiser. She went further, calling him “the affordable campaign, candidate” and saying she believes “in all my heart” that he’s the right choice for New York.

Who Is Bruce Blakeman And What’s At Stake

Blakeman currently serves as Nassau County executive and is the Republican nominee challenging incumbent Governor Kathy Hochul in the November election. His campaign has leaned heavily on affordability, a message that clearly connected with Messing. Her praise of him as “the affordable campaign” suggests cost of living, not traditional party loyalty, drove her decision.

Hochul’s Campaign Pushes Back

The Hochul campaign didn’t ignore the endorsement. Spokesperson Ryan Radulovacki issued a statement responding to Messing’s remarks, a sign the campaign saw this as more than a throwaway celebrity moment. When a sitting governor’s team feels the need to respond to an actress at a private fundraiser, it signals real concern about how the story could spread among undecided or disillusioned voters.

New York’s gubernatorial race has largely stayed under the radar compared to presidential contests, but celebrity crossovers like this one tend to generate outsized attention. The fact that four separate outlets independently reported the same quotes within a day of each other confirms this wasn’t a rumor or a stray social media post, but a real, witnessed public statement.

Why Celebrity Endorsements Carry Mixed Weight

Research on celebrity endorsements shows a mixed track record. Economists studying Oprah Winfrey’s 2008 endorsement of Barack Obama found it was linked to roughly one million additional votes and a real bump in turnout and donations. That remains one of the clearest examples of a celebrity shifting an election.

Other studies found the opposite. Research out of North Carolina State University found young voters were not swayed by celebrity endorsements, and in some cases liked a candidate less after hearing a celebrity backed them. Academics at Syracuse University have noted that cross-party endorsements like Messing’s tend to move independent voters more than loyal partisans, especially those who are less politically engaged.

Debra Messing just dumped Kathy Hochul and backed Republican Bruce Blakeman for New York governor. Her reason: the city she was born in is too expensive, businesses are gone, and people are leaving. When even Hollywood liberals say New York is unaffordable, Hochul’s problem is… pic.twitter.com/5cq8XKwuPs — Gina Beana Fofina (@Ginasassyass) October 6, 2026

That split matters here. Messing isn’t just any celebrity; she’s spent years as one of President Trump’s most outspoken entertainment-industry critics. A figure with that history crossing party lines for a Republican gubernatorial candidate stands out precisely because it breaks the expected pattern, regardless of whether it moves many votes on its own.

A Shared Frustration Over Affordability

What stands out most isn’t the party label Messing dropped, but the reason she gave. She framed her support around affordability, not ideology. That echoes a theme both conservative and liberal voters have hammered for years: the belief that career politicians, regardless of party, have let the cost of living spiral out of reach for ordinary families. When a long-time Democratic voice says a Republican is the one offering relief, it reflects how deeply affordability concerns now cut across old political lines.

Whether this endorsement changes votes in November remains to be seen. But it adds to a growing list of moments this election cycle where normal partisan expectations are being upended by cost-of-living frustration, rather than reinforced by traditional party loyalty.

Sources:

redstate.com, silive.com, vinnews.com, mediaite.com, dailywire.com, presidency.ucsb.edu

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