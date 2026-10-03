His Campaign Message Meets a $57,800 Fundraiser

A Senate hopeful who vows to “get money out of politics” headlined a Beverly Hills-area fundraiser with donation tiers up to $57,800.

Story Highlights

Abdul El-Sayed attended a high-dollar fundraiser hosted by Jeffrey Soros in California.

Federal Election Commission data show almost all his receipts are from individuals.

Reports say a large share of those gifts came from bigger-dollar contributors.

El-Sayed says he rejects corporate political action committee cash and wants reform.

The Event That Sparked The Clash

Fox News reported that Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed appeared at a fundraiser at the West Hollywood home of film producer Jeffrey Soros and his wife, Catharine. The invitation listed contribution levels up to $57,800 for the Abdul for Michigan Victory Fund. That price tag fueled claims that the candidate’s anti–big money message clashes with his own tactics in a costly race.

Republican critics seized on the setting and the donors. They argued the candidate cannot decry “big money” while courting it in Hollywood. Their case rested on the public fundraiser details and the top-end ask. The charge resonates with voters who see politics as pay-to-play. It also fits a pattern where both parties say they hate the system, yet use it to win when stakes are high.

What The Money Trail Shows

Federal Election Commission records list $14.5 million in total receipts for El-Sayed’s committee from January 2025 through mid-July 2026, with about $14.4 million reported as individual contributions. That supports his claim that people, not corporate committees, are the main source of funds in this campaign phase.

Commentary based on those filings says many of those “individual” dollars came in large checks. One analysis reported more than $5.2 million arrived in contributions of $2,000 or more, with about $8.5 million at $500 or more. Those figures suggest that while donors are individuals, a sizable share are not small-dollar givers.

How The Candidate Frames It

El-Sayed has said his campaign is “100% funded by people like you — not corporations and would-be oligarchs.” He also states he has never taken corporate political action committee money and never will. Those pledges draw a line between corporate committees and individual donors, even wealthy ones, and help him argue he is within both the law and his stated rules.

On the trail and in interviews, he ties his message to reform goals. He calls for banning the Supreme Court’s Citizens United decision, lowering the role of corporate power in elections, and reducing the overall cost of campaigns. He also complains about heavy outside spending by well-funded groups, which he labels “insane money,” while acknowledging talks with party-aligned support committees.

Why This Fight Hits A Nerve For Voters

Americans across the spectrum see a system that rewards big checks and insider access. Research on recent elections shows small-donor giving has grown, but money from top donors and outside groups has grown even faster. That tilt deepens suspicion that the wealthy and connected set the terms, while working families watch prices rise and wages lag.

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This case shows the bind. Candidates who promise to curb big money still raise large sums under today’s rules because campaigns are expensive and outside groups spend freely. Voters can fairly ask two things at once: Did the candidate keep stated limits, like no corporate political action committee cash? And does attending a $57,800-a-head event square with a movement to shrink money’s sway? Both can be true, and that tension is the point.

Bottom Line For Readers

The facts are clear: the California event had top-tier asks; the campaign’s money is mostly from individuals; a large share of that came from bigger checks; and the candidate says he wants sweeping reform. Voters who feel the system serves elites will see this as the same old playbook. Others will say you must win under the rules to change them. The judgment call is yours, but the receipts and the rhetoric now sit side by side.

Sources:

youtube.com, yahoo.com, arabamericannews.com, ground.news, foxnews.com

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