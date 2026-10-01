Children’s Store Dispute Takes a Shocking Turn

An Indianapolis mother allegedly pulled a handgun from her leggings and pointed it at store workers after they told her toddler to stop playing with the toys.

Quick Take

Tamara Staten, 21, faces felony charges after an alleged gun confrontation at a children’s resale shop in Indianapolis.

Police say surveillance video shows her pulling out a large black handgun and pointing it at employees.

Staten was charged with intimidation, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm, a Level 6 felony.

Detectives identified her through a license plate, a photo ID she gave staff, and an employee lineup identification.

What Happened Inside the Store

The trouble started at Once Upon a Child, a children’s resale shop, when an employee told Staten’s toddler to get off a motorized toy that wasn’t for sale. Staten did not take the correction well. According to police, she reached into her leggings, pulled out a handgun, and pointed it directly at the worker who had spoken to her child.

Court records reviewed by local reporters say Staten told the employee, “We can fight about it,” and “I can use this,” while waving or pointing the weapon. Another employee triggered the store’s silent holdup alarm during the confrontation, bringing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers to the scene. That detail alone tells you how seriously the staff took the threat in the moment.

How Detectives Built Their Case

Police said they reviewed security footage that captured the entire exchange, from the initial toy dispute to the moment Staten allegedly pulled the gun. Investigators matched a license plate seen on the video to Staten’s vehicle, a Jeep Patriot, and cross-referenced it with an ID she had given store staff earlier. A store employee later picked Staten out of a photo lineup, adding another layer to the identification.

Marion County prosecutors filed charges in late September, roughly two months after the July incident. Staten now faces intimidation with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony, and pointing a firearm at another person, a Level 6 felony. Those two charges often appear together in Indiana gun cases, but they are not identical. Intimidation requires proof of a communicated threat, while pointing a firearm simply requires showing the gun was aimed at someone, loaded or not.

What Indiana Law Actually Requires

Indiana’s pointing-a-firearm statute does not force prosecutors to prove a defendant threatened anyone. It only requires showing the gun was knowingly pointed at another person. If the firearm wasn’t loaded, the charge can drop to a misdemeanor, which is why ballistics and evidence logs matter in cases like this one. Intimidation, by contrast, hinges on whether the alleged words, “We can fight about it,” rise to a legal threat.

That legal distinction matters here because reporting describes both elements as present, the pointed gun and the verbal challenge, which is likely why prosecutors charged both offenses rather than just one. Courts have repeatedly treated the two charges as separate crimes with separate proof requirements, even when they stem from the same five-second encounter.

A 21-year-old Indiana mother is accused of pulling a handgun on employees at a children's store after they told her toddler not to play with a motorized toy, allegedly threatening them and saying, "We can fight about it. We can get down." Authorities in Indianapolis charged… pic.twitter.com/QfY1OvB5CZ — D. Scott @eclipsethis2003 (@eclipsethis2003) October 1, 2026

A Dispute Over a Toy Escalates Fast

What makes this story land so hard with readers is the setting. This wasn’t a bar fight or a road-rage incident. It was a children’s clothing and toy resale shop, the kind of place parents visit for secondhand strollers and gently-used onesies. An employee enforcing a basic store rule, no playing on display toys, triggered a response that ended in felony gun charges.

Common sense says a disagreement over a toddler and a toy car should end with a conversation, not a drawn firearm. Store employees doing their jobs shouldn’t have to wonder if a customer is armed. If the surveillance video and charges hold up as described, this case is a stark reminder that responsible gun ownership means keeping a level head, especially with kids and strangers in the room.

Sources:

nypost.com, armfor.uscourts.gov, newsbreak.com, x.com, courts.wa.gov, courts.alaska.gov

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