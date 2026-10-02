Officers Spent Nearly an Hour Talking Him Down

When a knife, a ledge, and a teenager in crisis converge, American policing’s hardest problem comes into view: the moment an hour of negotiation can be undone in three seconds, and the only choices left are all bad.

The Short Version

State investigators say officers negotiated for about 50 minutes with 17-year-old Oscar Granados Colindres, who held a knife on a bridge ledge, before he allegedly ran toward at least one officer and was shot by multiple officers.

Body-camera footage released by the New York Attorney General’s Office shows the final sequence and has fueled both claims of a justified split-second response and accusations of a preventable failure.

The family disputes that the video resolves whether he still had the knife in a threatening way and argues a specialized crisis response could have saved his life.

Beyond this case, research shows a substantial minority of police shootings involve people in acute crisis or suspected “suicide by cop,” a recurrent incident type, not an outlier.

What the official record and video establish

According to the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation, officers from multiple agencies encountered Oscar Granados Colindres on the ledge of an overpass bridge, a knife in his hand. They engaged him for roughly 50 minutes. Investigators say he then ran toward at least one officer while still holding the knife, and multiple officers fired, fatally striking him. Subsequent public release of body-camera footage by the Attorney General’s office anchors those facts in moving images: the prolonged attempt to stabilize a dangerous scene and a close-out that happens fast enough to feel instantaneous even on replay.

For law enforcement, this pattern fits a known risk envelope. A subject with an edged weapon and variable cooperation compresses time and space in ways that can defeat distance, less-lethal options, and verbal tactics. When a subject closes ground with a knife, officers are trained to see lethal threat within seconds; a blade at a sprint erases the cushion that beanbag rounds, Tasers, or continued talk require to work. The question policymakers must face is therefore not whether that last second looked dangerous—it often does—but whether the preceding fifty created a safer, narrower set of endings than the one we saw.

The family’s challenge and what it really asks

Granados Colindres’s family welcomes transparency yet rejects the conclusion that the video resolves the core dispute. In their account, the footage does not definitively show a knife in a threatening posture at the instant shots were fired; they argue a professional crisis team, rather than police alone, might have reached a nonlethal conclusion. This is not a forensic rebuttal to the state’s timeline so much as a challenge to the system’s design: who answers calls of “suicidal subject with a knife,” with what tools, and under what command?

That reframing matters. Use-of-force doctrine determines what is reasonable in the last second; deployment policy determines who is there for the preceding fifty. Communities deciding how to staff, stage, and supervise crisis calls are choosing between different risk portfolios: speed to scene versus clinical expertise; scene control versus patient rapport; and, crucially, how to manage edged weapons in public spaces where retreat options are poor.

Why so many crisis encounters end in gunfire

Zoom out from any single case and a pattern emerges: a substantial minority of police shootings involve people in acute behavioral health crisis or suspected “suicide by cop,” the clinical and legal literature’s term for victim-precipitated homicide in which a subject compels officers to use lethal force. Estimates vary by methods and samples, but published analyses have placed the share from roughly one-tenth to one-third of officer-involved shootings. The point is not the exact percentage; it is that the phenomenon repeats predictably enough to be treated as its own operational problem set, with distinct tactics, training, and supervision demands.

Three elements tend to recur. First, time dilation and emotional volatility stretch negotiations until fatigue, symbolism, or a perceived opening drives sudden movement—the sprint, the draw, the lunge. Second, less-lethal tools are often staged but sit at the edge of their performance envelope: Tasers struggle against heavy clothing, distance, or motion; impact munitions need standoff and clean lines; chemical agents collide with open air and bystanders. Third, scene geometry—bridges, curbs, traffic lanes—limits tactical retreats and funnels movement into predictable lines, raising the stakes of any forward rush. In that geometry, even a short advance with a blade can defeat officer reaction time.

How a 50-minute negotiation can still fail

Fifty minutes of dialogue signals both effort and risk. Crises are not static; they simmer, ebb, and then boil over with little warning. Negotiators often buy time for rapport, but time also invites “commitment points” for the subject—moments when stepping down feels like humiliation and action feels inevitable. When the subject is a teenager, those dynamics intensify; impulse control, shame, and identity are all in play. The operational art is to reduce perceived cornering, keep options open, and stage redundancies so that if the dialogue fails, nonlethal force can still plausibly win. That means scouting angles for containment that do not escalate, quietly pre-assigning less-lethal roles with clear fields of fire, and ensuring lethal cover is present but not the only playable card.

Departments that handle these calls well invest in cross-discipline choreography: crisis negotiators to talk, patrol to contain, tactical officers to manage angles, EMS to stand by, and policy that specifies who owns the scene. Even then, edged-weapon charges compress to fractions of a second; a plan is not a shield against physics. But planning can determine whether there is a credible less-lethal shot available at the critical moment, or only guns.

Crisis response alternatives: what’s real versus wishful

The family’s call for trained crisis intervention professionals is not naïve advocacy; it echoes maturing models in many jurisdictions. Co-responder teams pair clinicians with officers; some programs dispatch mental-health-led teams to nonviolent crises with law enforcement in the background. The limiting factor is rarely empathy; it is safety. A subject actively armed with a knife in public space typically triggers a police-led response even in progressive models, with clinicians embedded to advise and engage when conditions allow. The empirical test for any model is not whether it can talk calmly for an hour, but whether—when movement turns violent—it has a workable, nonlethal path to control. Where agencies have codified integrated tactics and practiced them, preventable shootings decline; where they exist mostly on paper, last-second gunfire remains the default.

This is where policy has to do hard, specific things: require immediate staging of less-lethal tools at viable ranges; mandate supervisor presence for armed-subject crises; set thresholds for calling specialized negotiators early; and build joint drills where clinicians, patrol, and tactical units practice the same plays. None of this promises a bloodless outcome; it does make a different one more likely.

………On October 1, 2026, the New York Attorney General's Office released harrowing bodycam footage showing a fatal multi-agency police shooting of a 17-year-old in Wappingers Falls, New York. * The Incident: On June 27, 2026, police officers from the New York State Police,… — JV (@joveg8) October 2, 2026

What accountability should look like here

Two strands of review must run in parallel and not be conflated. The first is legal reasonableness: whether shots fired at the moment of the charge met the governing standard for lethal force. The second is systems accountability: whether command decisions, staging, and tactics across the prior fifty minutes created the best possible chances for a nonlethal endgame. The Attorney General’s investigation answers the first question with records, video, and interviews; it will weigh the lunge and the knife against doctrine and law. The second question belongs to policy leaders and the community. If the only off-ramp on an armed-suicidal-teen call is a fatal shot the instant he moves, the system has not failed in an instant; it has failed upstream.

The practical path forward

Serious agencies treat incidents like this as case studies for change, not just court defenses. The actionable steps are concrete: tighten edged-weapon crisis SOPs; build mandatory co-responder and negotiator activation for armed-subject calls; deploy and train with intermediate-force options at realistic distances; rehearse containment on constrained terrain like bridges; and integrate video review into training loops so the next team has better options when dialogue collapses. Communities, for their part, should fund what they ask for: clinician staffing, 24/7 coverage, and the unglamorous repetition of joint exercises that make alternatives real.

Sources:

dailymail.com, ag.ny.gov, sykesandassociates.com

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