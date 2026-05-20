Blockade WHIPLASH—Venezuela Oil Roars Back

After a hardline blockade helped end Maduro’s grip, the Trump administration is now using targeted oil licenses to turn Venezuela’s crude back on—without surrendering U.S. leverage.

Quick Take

A December 2025 U.S. naval blockade shut down Venezuela’s oil exports; by late January 2026, expanded licenses began reversing those cuts.

U.S. government projections expect Venezuelan output to recover to pre-blockade levels—roughly 1.1 to 1.2 million barrels per day—by mid-2026.

New authorizations focus on maintaining and optimizing existing oil and gas operations, not greenlighting major new exploration.

Licenses include restrictions intended to block business with entities tied to U.S. adversaries and route proceeds through controlled accounts.

From Naval Blockade to License Expansion: A Fast Policy Pivot

The Trump administration’s Venezuela approach shifted quickly from maximum pressure to selective engagement. A strict naval blockade imposed in December 2025 cut off Venezuela’s ability to export oil, tightening the screws on Nicolas Maduro’s government. After Maduro’s capture in early January 2026, Washington moved to reopen limited oil flows by expanding licenses. The core bet is straightforward: controlled exports can stabilize conditions while the U.S. keeps the leverage of licensing and enforcement.

Late January authorizations allowed commodities traders Vitol and Trafigura to join Chevron in exporting Venezuelan crude, a major change from the blockade period. Those licenses helped lift production back toward roughly 1 million barrels per day after the sudden export halt. Storage and logistics remain a real constraint because millions of barrels piled up during the blockade, and traders reportedly used Caribbean terminals as staging points for shipments likely headed to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

“Oil is starting to flow, and large amounts of money, unseen for many years, will soon be greatly helping the people of Venezuela.” President Trump praises cooperation with Venezuela, saying, “we are dealing very well with President Delcy Rodríguez.” pic.twitter.com/btvGRJrzHE — Fox News (@FoxNews) February 12, 2026

What the Licenses Actually Allow—and What They Don’t

According to reporting on the Treasury’s actions, the expanded permissions emphasize maintenance: refurbishment and repair of equipment used for oil and gas operations, plus shipping and related logistics. That matters because Venezuela’s industry has been crippled by years of underinvestment, aging facilities, and chronic electricity problems. Heavy crude also needs specific chemicals and handling; recent licenses reportedly covered imports of U.S. chemicals needed to process that thick Venezuelan blend.

The limits are just as important as the allowances. The available research indicates the current licenses do not authorize broad new exploration or major new production development. That means near-term gains are expected to come from optimizing what already exists—getting idle capacity running, improving reliability, and restoring damaged infrastructure. For U.S. policymakers who prioritize leverage and accountability, a maintenance-first framework functions like a throttle: it can increase supply without fully surrendering control.

Energy Secretary Wright’s Pitch: More Output, But With Conditions

During a February 12 visit, Energy Secretary Chris Wright publicly pressed for what he called a “dramatic increase” in Venezuelan oil, natural gas, and electricity production, tying higher output to jobs, wages, and living standards. At the same time, he signaled skepticism that Venezuela’s reforms are sufficient to attract the “large capital flows” typically required for big, durable production growth. That combination—ambition plus caution—fits the license strategy’s incremental design.

Why U.S. Consumers Should Care: Supply, Prices, and Oversight

The Energy Information Administration expects Venezuela’s output to climb back above 1 million barrels per day by mid-2026, returning toward pre-blockade levels around 1.1 to 1.2 million. In the same outlook, the EIA anticipates global production growth outpacing demand through 2027—conditions that generally ease price pressure. If those forecasts hold, additional Venezuelan barrels could contribute to more stable energy costs, an issue still top-of-mind after years of inflation.

For conservatives who watched Washington mismanage energy and spending for years, the key question is whether this new approach is disciplined or just another backdoor bailout. The research available does not show a blank check. The licenses reportedly prohibit working with entities tied to Russia, Iran, North Korea, China, and Cuba, and they require payments to sanctioned entities be directed to U.S.-controlled accounts that manage crude-sale proceeds. That structure aims to prevent revenue from empowering hostile networks.

The Bottom Line: Leverage Works Only If It’s Enforced

Even supportive projections come with real constraints. Venezuela’s infrastructure is deteriorated, its heavy crude is hard to handle, and meaningful growth beyond the old baseline likely needs additional permissions for new development that have not been granted yet. The current record also offers limited visibility into how stable Venezuela’s interim political situation will be and how consistently rules will be enforced. For now, the story is a controlled reopening—one that hinges on strict compliance and sustained U.S. oversight.

If the administration keeps licenses narrow, conditions strict, and enforcement real, the policy could add supply while protecting U.S. interests. If oversight slips—or if license scope expands without accountability—the leverage that made the blockade effective could evaporate. The public evidence in the provided reporting points to a cautious, step-by-step release valve rather than a full sanctions unwind, but future licensing decisions will determine whether that restraint holds.

Sources:

U.S. License Relief Could Restore Venezuela Oil Output by Mid-2026

Expanded US licences may restore Venezuela’s oil production by mid-2026

US Energy Secretary Says Venezuela Could See Surge in Oil Output

Trump open Venezuela US oil

IN12637