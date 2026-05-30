BRUTAL Backlash: Newsom’s “I’m Like You” Disaster

California Governor Gavin Newsom sparked massive backlash after telling a Black Atlanta mayor “I’m like you” while discussing his learning disability and low SAT scores, raising serious questions about liberal elitism and racial condescension that Democrats claim to oppose.

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Newsom told Black Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens “I’m like you” while discussing his 960 SAT score and dyslexia at a February 23, 2026 book tour event

The viral clip garnered over 20 million views after conservative influencers exposed the condescending remarks

Conservative leaders including Senator Ted Cruz accused Newsom of displaying “soft bigotry of low expectations” toward Black Americans

Newsom’s office dismissed criticism as “MAGA-manufactured outrage” despite widespread bipartisan concerns about the comments

The controversy threatens Newsom’s 2028 presidential ambitions as voters question his judgment and racial sensitivity

Newsom’s Condescending Comments at Atlanta Book Event

Governor Gavin Newsom appeared at the Rialto Center for the Arts in Atlanta on Sunday, February 23, 2026, promoting his memoir “Young Man in a Hurry” when he made the problematic remarks. While speaking with Black Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Newsom stated “I’m like you” before explaining his 960 SAT score and inability to read speeches due to dyslexia. The comment immediately struck observers as tone-deaf and racially insensitive, particularly given the historical context of stereotypes about Black academic achievement. Conservative influencer account End Wokeness posted the clip, which rapidly accumulated over 20 million views as Americans of all political persuasions expressed shock at the governor’s apparent assumption that academic struggles constitute common ground with Black leaders.

Widespread Conservative Criticism Exposes Liberal Hypocrisy

Conservative leaders swiftly condemned Newsom’s remarks as emblematic of Democratic Party condescension toward minority communities. Senator Ted Cruz invoked former President George W. Bush’s phrase “soft bigotry of low expectations” to characterize Newsom’s comments, highlighting how the governor appeared to assume Black Americans share his learning challenges. Fox News contributor Joe Concha suggested Republicans should “run this ad over and over in 2027-2028,” recognizing the clip’s potential to damage Newsom’s presidential prospects. Radio host Mark Levin and numerous other conservative commentators amplified the criticism, exposing the hypocrisy of a party that lectures Americans about racial sensitivity while their leading figures make such patronizing statements to Black audiences.

Newsom’s Defense Reveals Disconnect from Reality

Rather than apologize or clarify his remarks, Newsom’s spokesperson Izzy Gardon doubled down with a defensive response typical of liberal elites caught in embarrassing moments. Gardon claimed critics were attacking Newsom’s dyslexia disclosure and characterized the backlash as “MAGA-manufactured outrage,” dismissing legitimate concerns about racial condescension as partisan attacks. The spokesperson insisted Newsom has discussed his SAT scores publicly for years, including with conservative commentator Charlie Kirk, as if repeated insensitivity somehow justifies the comments. This response demonstrates the troubling pattern where liberal politicians refuse accountability for behavior they would immediately condemn in conservatives, instead deflecting blame onto their critics rather than acknowledging poor judgment.

Presidential Ambitions Face Serious Damage

The controversy erupts at a critical moment for Newsom, widely considered a top contender for the Democratic nomination in 2028. The viral clip’s massive reach ensures millions of voters will associate Newsom with racial insensitivity and liberal elitism, potentially fatal qualities for a presidential candidate. Political observers note the incident provides Republicans with powerful ammunition for future campaigns, particularly among Black voters who have grown increasingly skeptical of Democratic promises and platitudes. The governor’s inability to authentically connect with diverse audiences without resorting to stereotypes or condescension reveals the fundamental disconnect between coastal liberal politicians and the everyday Americans they claim to represent, raising serious doubts about his viability as a national candidate.

Pattern of Liberal Elitism Continues Unchecked

This incident fits a broader pattern of Democratic politicians making racially problematic statements while positioning themselves as champions of minority communities. Newsom’s assumption that sharing his learning disability creates common ground with a successful Black mayor reveals the shallow understanding many liberal elites have about race and achievement in America. The controversy also highlights how social media and conservative influencers now play crucial roles in holding powerful Democrats accountable for statements mainstream media might otherwise ignore or downplay. For Americans tired of woke lectures from hypocritical politicians, Newsom’s comments provide yet another example of why voters increasingly reject the Democratic Party’s claims to moral authority on racial issues and social justice.

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