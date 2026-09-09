Crews Check Air Force One Before Takeoff

A presidential flight paused for a 15-minute safety check because an emergency slide on the new Air Force One deployed on the ramp at Joint Base Andrews — and then the trip went on as planned.

Story Snapshot

President Trump said crews were “checking” an emergency slide and expected a short delay.

Reporters saw Air Force personnel inspect the deployed slide before boarding.

Trump said he believed the aircraft was safe and then boarded for Dallas.

The slide deployed on the aircraft’s right-front door, opposite Trump’s usual entry.

What Happened On The Ramp

Reporters at Joint Base Andrews watched as an emergency slide extended from the front right door of the new presidential jet ahead of President Trump’s trip to Dallas. Air Force personnel moved to inspect the slide and its housing. Cameras rolled. Reporters asked if the plane was safe. Trump said crews were “checking it” and that the pause would take “about 15 minutes,” then affirmed he would not board if he felt it was unsafe. The flight departed soon after the check.

Coverage described a brief, visible inspection rather than an evacuation. The slide sat on the side opposite the door Trump uses to board, which let the team work while the press captured the scene from the left side. Pool notes and wire reports framed it as a safety verification on the ground, with no onboard emergency and no medical issue. The sequence matched what observers expect during a short maintenance action before departure.

Why A Slide Might Deploy Without Drama

Federal Aviation Administration advisory material explains that functional testing of evacuation slides can include inflation and deployment while the system is installed on the aircraft. This checks how the entire emergency egress system behaves, from the door mechanism to slide inflation, and helps flag faults for repair and reliability tracking. That practice means a deployed slide on the ground can be part of normal safety work, not a sign that a flight is in danger.

Airlines and maintenance shops also conduct full deployment to check for leaks, fabric integrity, and inflation systems during scheduled inspections. While presidential aircraft are unique, they follow the same safety logic: if a slide must work in seconds, crews must see it work under control on the ground. That is why a short delay and a hands-on look can be the most conservative choice before takeoff.

What Trump Said And What Reporters Saw

Trump told reporters the crew was checking the slide and that it would not take long. When asked if he felt safe flying, he said yes, “or I would not be on it,” then boarded. Video and stills show personnel attending to the slide and its door area before the aircraft proceeded with the trip. Outlets that were on site reported the inspection and the quick turnaround, which lined up with Trump’s timeline on the tarmac.

Some headlines called the deployment accidental. Others described it as a test or check. The best-supported facts remain that the slide was out, the crew inspected it, Trump voiced confidence, and the flight departed after a short delay. One sentence of caution is fair: public reports did not include a technical maintenance log spelling out why the slide deployed. The visible sequence, however, matched a routine ground verification rather than an emergency response.

What This Means For Presidential Travel And Common Sense

Presidential travel runs on layers of redundancy, from the United States Secret Service perimeter to the United States Air Force flight line. A visible safety check is part of that culture. Conservative common sense says reward crews who pause to verify gear that protects lives. The Federal Aviation Administration guidance supports exactly that instinct: test safety systems in place, document performance, and fix what needs fixing before wheels-up.

Military accidentally deployed Air Force One emergency slide ahead of Trump’s flight to Dallas https://t.co/GW9C3zY7D9 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) September 10, 2026

Viewers saw a giant slide and assumed crisis. Aviation practice sees a big balloon as a blunt but reliable way to prove a life-saving system. The public saw a delay. Professionals saw a quick, controlled check. The President made the call any traveler makes when he trusts his team: accept the fix, verify the basics, and go. The Dallas trip proceeded, and the story closed with a simple lesson—safety checks look messy up close, but they keep trips boring in the air.

Sources:

cbsnews.com, advocate.com, newscord.org, irishmirror.ie, themirror.com, casetext.com, hrd-aerosystems.com

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