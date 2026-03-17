Fugitive Hunt Over — Most Wanted Caught!

A long-delayed arrest in a 2023 double killing raises hard questions about crime, border security, and public safety in Democrat‑run cities.

Story Snapshot

Second suspect in the 2023 killings of Atlanta Army veteran Korri Jackson and 19‑year‑old Jalen Leonard‑Curtis is arrested in Minnesota.

U.S. Marshals track down an APD “Most Wanted” fugitive more than 1,000 miles from the crime scene.

The case highlights Atlanta’s ongoing violent crime problem and years of soft‑on‑crime leadership.

With Trump back in the White House, conservatives demand tougher enforcement and real accountability.

Linked Killings Of A Veteran And Teen Rocked Northwest Atlanta

On an April morning in 2023, Atlanta police rushed to two separate shooting scenes in northwest Atlanta, just about a mile apart and only minutes apart. Officers found Army veteran Korri Kesean Jackson mortally wounded; he died before doctors could even try to save him. At the second location, 19‑year‑old Jalen Leonard‑Curtis was discovered shot and later died at the hospital. Detectives quickly concluded these were not random incidents but connected homicides tied together by evidence on the ground.

Second suspect in 2023 deaths of Atlanta veteran, teen arrested in Minnesota https://t.co/6wV55R2qDC — Alexis Stevens (@alexisnews) December 9, 2025

Atlanta investigators identified a vehicle believed to be involved in both shootings, giving them an early lead but not immediate justice for grieving families. Over the next months and years, the case stayed open, a symbol of the city’s broader struggle with gun violence and repeat offenders. Local media outlets repeatedly returned to the story, reminding residents that the killers of a veteran and a teenager were still out there, even as political leaders in the city pushed soft rhetoric about reform and decarceration.

From APD “Most Wanted” To Arrest In Minnesota

As detectives built their case, they publicly identified at least two suspects, signaling that more than one person likely played a role in the deadly attacks. One suspect was addressed earlier in the investigation, but a second man, 20‑year‑old Kmauri Burnett, remained at large. Atlanta Police placed Burnett on their “Most Wanted” list, a step reserved for high‑priority, potentially dangerous fugitives. That designation acknowledged the threat he was believed to pose while exposing how difficult it had become to keep violent offenders from slipping away.

By 2025, the manhunt for Burnett had gone interstate, underscoring how fugitives can exploit weak spots in law enforcement coordination and border controls within the country. In early December 2025, U.S. Marshals finally tracked Burnett to Duluth, Minnesota, far from the streets where Jackson and Leonard‑Curtis were killed. Working with local authorities, Marshals took him into custody, ending nearly two years in which a Most Wanted homicide suspect moved freely while families waited for answers and residents watched crime headlines pile up.

Law Enforcement Victory, But Justice Still Pending

With Burnett’s arrest, investigators now have both primary suspects identified and either already processed or newly in custody, shifting the focus from tracking fugitives to preparing a full prosecution. Extradition back to Georgia and formal charging decisions will move the case into court, where prosecutors are expected to pursue serious counts that reflect the deaths of both a veteran and a teenager. For the families, the arrest offers long‑delayed relief, but the real test will come when a jury hears the evidence and a judge decides any sentence.

Law enforcement officials can rightly point to this arrest as proof that determined work and federal‑local cooperation still matter. The U.S. Marshals Service once again demonstrated why conservatives have long supported strong federal tools for pursuing violent fugitives across state lines. At the same time, the near two‑year gap between the killings and this arrest will resonate with many readers who feel that liberal city leadership allowed crime problems to fester while focusing on ideological “reforms” instead of basic public safety and support for victims.

What This Case Reveals About Crime, Policy, And Public Safety

The killings of Jackson and Leonard‑Curtis unfolded against a backdrop of rising concern about violent crime and chronic lawlessness in major urban centers. Atlanta, like many Democrat‑run cities, has spent recent years debating police budgets, “reimagining” public safety, and entertaining activist‑driven experiments that too often leave law‑abiding citizens exposed. For conservatives, this case underlines a simple truth: when violent offenders believe they can flee and hide, innocent families pay the price while communities lose faith in the justice system.

With President Trump back in office, many on the right expect a renewed national focus on law and order, secure borders, and real consequences for violent crime. This Atlanta case shows why those priorities matter. A veteran who served his country and a teenager with his life ahead of him are gone; their families now look to prosecutors and judges to finish what police and Marshals started. Ensuring that justice is swift, firm, and not sidelined by political agendas is essential to restoring safety, deterrence, and respect for the rule of law.

Sources:

Second suspect in 2023 deaths of Atlanta veteran, teen arrested in Minnesota

Crime and Public Safety – FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta news – FOX 5 Atlanta

Crime & Public Safety – Atlanta Journal‑Constitution

Fugitive Investigations – U.S. Marshals 15 Most Wanted

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