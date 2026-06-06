Governor’s Shocking U-Turn on Immigration

Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has severed the state’s immigration enforcement partnerships with ICE, abandoning a critical public safety program just as America faces mounting threats from illegal immigration under President Trump’s efforts to restore order.

Story Snapshot

Governor Spanberger terminated all 287(g) agreements between Virginia state agencies and ICE on February 4, 2026, reversing Republican Governor Youngkin’s immigration enforcement policies

The directive immediately ended collaboration involving Virginia State Police, Department of Corrections, and other state agencies while leaving local sheriff agreements intact

Spanberger claims the move refocuses state resources on “community safety,” but critics warn it weakens public safety and undermines federal deportation efforts

The decision aligns Virginia with sanctuary-style policies adopted by California and Illinois, setting up potential conflict with Trump administration immigration priorities

Spanberger Dismantles State Immigration Enforcement

Governor Abigail Spanberger issued a directive on February 4, 2026, terminating Virginia’s 287(g) agreements with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. These agreements, established under former Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Executive Order No. 47, authorized state law enforcement officers to perform federal immigration enforcement functions. The terminated partnerships affected Virginia State Police, Department of Corrections, Virginia Conservation Police, and Virginia Marine Police. Spanberger justified the action by claiming these agreements “improperly cede accountability” to federal authorities and distract state resources from local crime prevention.

Democratic Blueprint for Sanctuary Policies

This move represents more than administrative housekeeping—it’s a calculated rejection of cooperation with federal immigration enforcement under President Trump. Spanberger took office on January 17, 2026, immediately rescinding Youngkin’s mandate requiring state agencies to contract with ICE. After reviewing the agreements for two weeks, she pulled the trigger on full termination. The timing is particularly troubling as it occurs under Virginia’s new Democratic trifecta, with the party controlling the governor’s mansion and both legislative chambers. Democrats are now pushing bills, including one from Delegate Elizabeth Guzmán, to ban all 287(g) agreements statewide, including those maintained by local sheriffs.

Eroding Community Trust or Abandoning Constitutional Duty

Spanberger and her progressive allies frame this as “building community trust” so immigrants feel comfortable reporting crimes without fear of deportation. Senator Saddam Salim praised the move for supposedly strengthening police-community relations. Yet this reasoning ignores a fundamental question: why should law enforcement agencies facilitate the presence of individuals who violated federal immigration law? Republican Delegate Terry Kilgore correctly identified the decision as weakening public safety. The 287(g) program exists under Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to deputize state and local officers for identifying removable noncitizens in custody—a commonsense approach to protecting Americans from criminal aliens.

Following California’s Failed Playbook

Virginia now joins states like California and Illinois that have banned or restricted 287(g) agreements, embracing policies that prioritize illegal immigrants over law-abiding citizens. Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell argued Virginia State Police are “overburdened” and should focus on violent crime, conveniently ignoring that removing criminal aliens directly addresses violent crime. Advocacy groups like the ACLU of Virginia celebrated the decision but immediately demanded more restrictions on local agreements. Legal Aid Justice Center’s Brian Kornya complained about federal reimbursements creating “temptation” for local agencies to enforce immigration law—essentially arguing that financial incentives to uphold federal law are problematic. This backwards logic exemplifies how progressives view immigration enforcement as inherently wrong.

Political Calculations Over Public Safety

Political analyst Bob Holsworth noted this decision fuels Republican attacks portraying Spanberger as another radical Democrat on immigration, despite her previous moderate reputation. That assessment is accurate—Spanberger campaigned on this promise to appeal to her progressive base while Virginia’s political landscape shifted left. The governor claimed she’s unconcerned about potential federal retaliation from the Trump administration, a cavalier attitude toward constitutional federalism and the supremacy of federal immigration law. While local sheriff agreements remain for now, the broader trajectory is clear: Virginia Democrats aim to transform the Commonwealth into a sanctuary jurisdiction that hampers President Trump’s efforts to enforce immigration law and protect American communities from preventable crimes committed by individuals who shouldn’t be here.

Sources:

Va. governor dissolves 287(g) agreements between state LE agencies, ICE – Police1

Virginia Spanberger Quits ICE Program 287(g) – Bolts

Abigail Spanberger executive order immigration 287(g) ICE – VPM

Spanberger ends agreements between ICE and Virginia law enforcement agencies – WVTF

Gov. Spanberger’s Executive Order is the First Step – ACLU Virginia

Executive Order 10 – Rescission of Executive Order No. Forty-Seven – Virginia Governor’s Office