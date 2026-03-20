Harris Newsom FEUD Threatens Party Destruction

Democrats are already scheming for 2028, revealing a party more focused on power grabs than governing America.

Story Snapshot

Harris, Newsom, and Pritzker meet at closed-door Democratic summit with 2028 presidential ambitions driving the agenda

Shadow primary already underway with at least 24 documented visits by hopefuls to battleground states

California power struggle emerges between Harris and Newsom, threatening party unity

DNC considers reshuffling 2028 primary calendar, giving early positioning critical importance

Democratic Power Players Converge Behind Closed Doors

Vice President Kamala Harris, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker gathered at a high-stakes Democratic Party summit in December 2025, ostensibly to discuss 2026 midterm strategy. However, party insiders recognize the meeting as an early audition for 2028 presidential ambitions. The closed-door nature of this summit raises questions about transparency while Democrats publicly claim to focus on current governance challenges facing American families.

Shadow Campaign Already Undermines Party Unity

ABC News documented at least 24 visits by Democratic presidential hopefuls to battleground states, revealing an active shadow primary three years before the election. Harris has publicly stated she may “possibly” run for president again, while continuing extensive travel to Arizona and North Carolina. This premature campaigning diverts attention from addressing the real problems Americans face, including inflation recovery and border security issues inherited from previous Democratic policies.

California Civil War Threatens Democratic Establishment

The summit highlights a brewing California power struggle between Harris and Newsom, two politicians sharing overlapping donor networks and consultant relationships. Newsom openly acknowledged in October 2025 that he would give “serious thought” to a presidential run after 2026, directly challenging Harris’s presumed status as Biden’s natural successor. This internal conflict exposes the party’s focus on personal ambition over addressing concerns of working Americans who suffered under previous Democratic leadership.

Primary Calendar Manipulation Signals Desperation

DNC leaders are already discussing reshuffling the 2028 primary calendar, abandoning the 2024 structure in favor of new arrangements that could benefit their preferred candidates. New Hampshire and Nevada party officials are actively lobbying for first-in-the-nation status, creating opportunities for backroom deals and political favoritism. This manipulation of democratic processes demonstrates how party elites prioritize control over fair representation, undermining the very democratic principles they claim to defend.

While President Trump focuses on delivering results for American families, Democrats remain trapped in endless political maneuvering that serves their personal ambitions rather than national interests. The early positioning for 2028 reveals a party more concerned with power preservation than addressing the economic and security challenges their previous policies created for hardworking Americans.

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2028 looms large: Harris, Newsom, Pritzker converge at high-stakes Democratic Party summit

2028 United States presidential election

2028 presidential hopefuls flock to key battleground states

California heavyweights Newsom, Harris face potential rivalry