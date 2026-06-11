Thieves CRUSH Carlson’s Launch — SHOCKING DETAILS

A sophisticated truck hijacking targeting Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouch empire has resulted in millions of dollars in stolen merchandise and exposed glaring vulnerabilities in Southern California’s freight corridors just hours after the product’s launch.

Story Snapshot

378,000 tins of ALP Drifters nicotine pouches worth millions hijacked from California logistics facility within 24 hours of product announcement

Thieves used fake credentials and GPS spoofing to evade detection, prompting FBI investigation and $100,000 reward offer

Tucker Carlson’s company scrambles to replace stolen inventory as nationwide product rollout faces delays

California cargo theft epidemic strikes again, highlighting breakdown in logistics security under failed state policies

Brazen Heist Targets Carlson’s Product Launch

Criminals hijacked a truck containing 378,000 tins of Tucker Carlson’s ALP Drifters nicotine pouches from a Southern California logistics facility less than 24 hours after the limited-edition product’s public announcement. The thieves used apparently legitimate credentials to pick up the multimillion-dollar shipment from the Fullerton area facility. Surveillance cameras captured the truck’s departure, but tracking data showed it heading toward Kentucky before the signal went dark, suggesting sophisticated GPS spoofing techniques. Fullerton Police received the theft report on February 23, and the FBI quickly joined the investigation due to the interstate nature of the crime.

ALP Supply Co., co-founded by Carlson, immediately offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the shipment’s recovery or convictions of those responsible. The company directed tipsters to contact [email protected] while coordinating with federal and local law enforcement. This cargo theft represents another glaring example of California’s deteriorating security infrastructure, where organized criminal networks exploit weaknesses in the state’s freight corridors. The timing suggests the perpetrators monitored product announcements and moved swiftly to capitalize on launch-day hype surrounding the limited-edition nicotine pouches.

California’s Cargo Theft Crisis Continues Unchecked

Southern California logistics facilities have become prime targets for organized theft rings operating with increasing sophistication and impunity. The Fullerton area, positioned along major freight corridors, experiences regular cargo thefts that California authorities seem unable or unwilling to prevent effectively. This particular heist demonstrates how criminals have adapted to exploit credential verification systems and GPS tracking technology. The fact that thieves successfully posed as legitimate carriers and spoofed tracking data to a Kentucky route reveals systemic failures in supply chain security protocols that businesses now navigate under California’s watch.

Tucker Carlson responded with characteristic humor while condemning the crime: “We know what it feels like to want an Alp so badly that you could hijack a truck full of it. But come on. That’s illegal. We’re going to find the people who did this and redistribute their booty. Alp for the people.” His statement acknowledges the product’s appeal while emphasizing the seriousness of the theft. ALP Supply Co. confirmed production of replacement inventory to minimize disruption to their nationwide rollout, though the theft delays availability of the limited-edition Drifters line that had generated significant consumer anticipation.

Economic Impact and Black Market Concerns

The stolen shipment’s multimillion-dollar value represents a significant financial blow to ALP Supply Co. during a critical product launch phase. Nicotine pouches constitute a growing $3 billion-plus U.S. market, with limited-edition releases commanding premium prices and attracting black-market interest. The 378,000 stolen tins could flood illegal distribution channels, undermining legitimate sales while exposing consumers to unregulated products lacking proper quality controls. This theft exemplifies how California’s permissive crime policies create environments where organized theft rings operate with minimal deterrence, harming legitimate businesses and entrepreneurship.

The FBI’s involvement signals recognition of the theft’s interstate complexity and potential black-market ramifications. As of early March, no arrests have been reported and the shipment remains missing despite the substantial reward offer. The investigation continues with federal resources, though the criminals’ head start and sophisticated methods present significant challenges. For consumers eager to purchase the limited-edition ALP Drifters, the theft means delays and possible scarcity that could have been prevented with stronger security measures and tougher consequences for cargo theft in California’s increasingly lawless logistics sector.

Sources:

Somebody hijacked Tucker Carlson’s nicotine pouches, and now there’s a $100K manhunt – CBS12

Tucker Carlson’s Multimillion-Dollar ALP Nicotine Shipment Hijacked – TMZ