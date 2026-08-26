Weapon Panic Outside Supreme Court

Capitol Police say they seized a working-style guillotine from an illegally parked pickup steps from the Supreme Court and arrested the driver.

Story Snapshot

Capitol Police arrested a California man after spotting a guillotine in his truck near the Capitol.

Officers say the truck was illegally parked along East Capitol Street around 3 p.m..

The driver, identified as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le, faces a dangerous weapon charge, officials said.

The case highlights broad “dangerous weapon” rules and heightened security near federal buildings.

Police Report: What Officers Say They Found and Where

United States Capitol Police said officers noticed an illegally parked pickup truck along the 100 block of East Capitol Street, near the U.S. Capitol and Supreme Court, shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. In the truck bed, officers say they saw a guillotine and seized it. Police arrested the driver on a local charge of carrying a dangerous weapon. The agency shared the basics in a public statement and on social media the same day.

Officials and local outlets reported the same core details: a California man, a guillotine visible in the truck bed, and an arrest close to the Supreme Court and Capitol complex. The Washington Post named the driver as 35-year-old Philan-Tam-Duy Le and reported the arrest time as around 3 p.m. The Hill described the location on the eastern side of the National Mall, consistent with East Capitol Street near the Court.

The Charge: How “Dangerous Weapon” Law Works in D.C.

District of Columbia guidance says a dangerous weapon is any object designed, actually used, or threatened to be used in a way likely to cause death or serious bodily injury. That definition reaches beyond guns and knives. It can include tools or devices if their design or potential use could cause severe harm. In practice, that means context and function matter as much as the object’s odd look or shock value near a high-security site.

Federal rules also give Capitol security broad authority to protect the complex. The law empowers congressional security officials and police to keep the peace and secure buildings and grounds, including making arrests to safeguard people and property. That mandate helps explain quick police action when officers see a device that could be used to harm or intimidate near the Capitol or the Supreme Court, even if the item is unusual rather than common.

Why This Drew So Much Attention So Fast

Location drives the response. A strange or menacing object near the Capitol will draw an urgent reaction, even when the legal question is narrow. Visuals of a guillotine hit a nerve in a city already on alert for threats to leaders and institutions. Reporters and bystanders shared the images, which made the story spread quickly. The police account sets the frame, and then the courts will decide what the device was and whether it meets the law’s test.

Police arrest a California man after finding a guillotine near the US Capitol https://t.co/C4n6iDEK3n — SheepDog Society LLC (@SDSLLC_USA) August 26, 2026

People across the political spectrum see a system that often misses the big problems but reacts fast to symbols. Some worry that harsh laws and fast arrests chill speech. Others argue that officials must act first to keep everyone safe, then sort out intent. Both views reflect a common concern: public safety and basic rights feel in tension, and trust in how officials use their power is thin. Clear laws and prompt, factual updates help ease that strain.

What We Know Next

Capitol Police say the investigation continues into why the driver brought the device to the area. Court filings will likely clarify the exact charge details, any added counts, and evidence on the guillotine’s build and function. For now, the facts are straightforward: officers saw the device in an illegally parked truck, seized it, and arrested the driver on a dangerous weapon allegation. Further details should come from court records or updated police statements.

Sources:

yahoo.com, washingtonpost.com, wfmd.com, wjla.com, x.com

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