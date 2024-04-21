Biden Terrified About Losing Key Demographic to Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Last month, President Biden had visited a Phoenix, Arizona Mexican restaurant in which he had pleaded with the crowd arguing that he really needed them in order to win his 2024 campaign bid.

Biden had told the patrons of the restaurant that he needed their assistance and that in large part they had been the reason he had been able to defeat Trump in 2020. Biden’s begging in part stems from the fact that the levels of support for Hispanics, especially young Hispanics, have been dropping. This is a key Democratic voting block that Biden is losing the support of, while many Hispanics are not starting to express support towards the former President.

This week, the New York Times/Siena College put out a survey in which it was shown that support among Hispanics for the Democratic candidate was at a historic low of 50 percent. At the same time, support among Hispanics had increased to 41 percent, which is one fairly high on the spectrum for the GOP.

An Axios/Ipsos poll from last week also showed that in the last three years, support among Hispanics for President Biden has gone from 53 to 41 percent. Since the 2021 poll, Trump has managed to gain 8 percentage points with Hispanics bringing his levels of support up to 32 percent.

Senior vice president of public affairs at Ipsos, Chris Jackson, argued that the most significant thing is that Biden’s levels of support have dropped. He also explained that Hispanics have expressed that the most important issues for them are the increasing cost of living and inflation rates.

