Biden Makes Awkward Trump Joke

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – During the latest White House Correspondents Association Dinner President, Joe Biden dismissed those who are concerned about his age as he is preparing for the 2024 presidential election. Many are also worried that even if Biden manages to make it through the election cycle he might not be able to serve effectively for another four years in the White House.

During the annual event, Biden delivered his remarks arguing that the 2024 presidential election was in full swing. He continued by saying that “age” was actually an issue as he was a grown-up who appeared to be running against a six-year-old. This was a jab at former president Donald Trump, who is the presumptive Republican nominee in the race.

Biden argued that he feels great currently as he is campaigning across the country and has been performing very well in the original 13 colonies. He also slammed former President Trump, arguing that the only thing they have in common was their age. He added that at least in his case, his vice President Kamala Harris was endorsing him. This was a jab at Trump whose former Vice President Mike Pence had joined the presidential race against Trump in 2024, and even after withdrawing from the race has refused to endorse him.

Biden made a number of jokes that were targeting Trump during his remarks. However, at one point he also warned that Trump had not hidden his intention to attack the U.S. democracy and that he wanted to be a dictator on day one. He added that Trump has repeatedly stated that he would seek revenge and retribution and questioned whether this is the type of president they wanted.

