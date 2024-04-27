Trump’s FBI Director Promises to Uphold the Law

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump, amidst claims of enduring political persecution, has expressed that any retaliation will manifest through electoral means rather than personal vengeance. Meanwhile, FBI Director Christopher Wray, appointed by Trump and retained under President Joe Biden, emphasized his commitment to upholding the rule of law. In an interview with NBC News, Wray assured that, irrespective of political pressures, his focus remains on adhering to legal and ethical standards.

Wray’s tenure could be subject to Trump’s discretion should Trump return to office, but Wray expressed his desire to continue in his role, citing his admiration for the dedication of FBI personnel.

The FBI under Wray and Biden’s Attorney General Merrick Garland has faced criticism from Trump and other conservatives, particularly regarding the handling of the January 6 investigations. Wray has consistently referred to those involved in the Capitol riot as criminal defendants processed within the legal system, denying any political bias.

Furthermore, Wray has spoken out against the violence associated with movements like Black Lives Matter and antifa, especially during the events following George Floyd’s death, which he views as improperly politicized. He stressed that while public dissent is a First Amendment right, it must not involve violence or destruction.

Addressing national security, Wray highlighted a heightened risk of terrorism in the U.S., likening potential threats to recent coordinated attacks abroad. He also expressed concerns about TikTok’s ties to the Chinese Communist Party, warning users about the risks of data collection and manipulation by the Chinese government, which could potentially compromise personal devices and propagate CCP narratives.

