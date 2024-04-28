McConnell Erupts on Tucker Carlson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) slammed former Fox News host and political commentator Tucker Carlson for being central to demonizing the idea of providing Ukraine with military aid. He added that Tucker had ended up where he needed to be “all along” as he had given President Vladimir Putin a megaphone with his extensive interview that had taken place earlier this year.

McConnell stated that in his opinion the demonization of Ukraine had started with Carlson who had interviewed Putin for two hours in February. The interview in question resulted in a lot of criticism as Carlson was accused of not doing anything to challenge the dubious claims of the Russian President.

McConnell revealed that this interview had led to many rank-and-file GOP members believing that perhaps foreign aid to Ukraine was a mistake. During the interview with Carlson Putin had dominated the majority of the interview, not giving him a chance to even ask questions as Putin talked about Russian history, the end of the Soviet Union, and the threat of possible Soviet expansion.

Later, Putin had spoken about the experience pointing out that he had been disparaged for not having received any tough questions from the host. When talking about the interview Putin revealed that he had believed that Carlson would be more aggressive or ask tougher questions, he added that this was the type of interview he had prepared for and even watched.

In February, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson referred to Carlson’s interview as “ludicrous” and argued that people should not fall for the idea that Putin was going to succeed in Ukraine.

