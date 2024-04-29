Trump Prepares To Put His Campaign Into Overdrive

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump will take a break from his ongoing criminal trial in New York to visit the critical swing states of Michigan and Wisconsin next week. This marks his first campaign trip outside New York on a weekday since the trial, where he faces charges related to falsifying business records linked to a payment to Stormy Daniels, started on April 15. Trump has entered a not guilty plea and denies all allegations. The trial usually breaks on Wednesdays, providing him a day for other activities.

Trump’s campaign has scheduled two events; he will speak in Waukesha, Wisconsin, at 2 p.m. local time on May 1, followed by a rally in Freeland, Michigan, at 6 p.m. the same day. Aside from a brief appearance at a Harlem bodega and a postponed rally in North Carolina, these visits will be Trump’s main campaign activities since the trial began.

During his Wisconsin visit, Trump plans to draw comparisons between his administration’s achievements and what he describes as the failures of Joe Biden’s presidency. His campaign criticized Biden’s economic policies, highlighting a significant inflation rate that it claims costs Wisconsin families an average of $920 monthly. They also attacked Biden’s energy policies and border security measures, blaming them for high energy costs, increased crime, and opioid-related deaths in the state.

Trump’s focus on Michigan and Wisconsin underscores their importance as battleground states that could be pivotal in the upcoming presidential election. Trump previously won these states in 2016 but lost them in the 2020 election to Biden.

Additionally, Trump’s campaign used a recent criminal case in Michigan to critique Biden’s immigration policies. The case involves Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, an illegal immigrant charged with serious crimes, which Trump’s campaign attributes to lax border security under the Biden administration. This narrative plays into Trump’s broader campaign themes around crime and immigration as he gears up for the election.

