President Biden Puts AOC in the Driver’s Seat

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection campaign has found a key surrogate in Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) who has been bringing more progressives and young people to his side.

However, having Ocasio-Cortez as a surrogate does come with certain requirements as she has previously stated that she supports Biden and would stand in support of him during a climate event. Still, she is also critical of his current handling of the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

Ocasio-Cortez’s support is widely known as it allows Biden to win the support of the left-wing while he is trying to get more young voters and left-leaning voters to support him in the polls.

Former Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee chair Steve Israel (D-N.Y.) argued that AOC has very high visibility levels with progressives and young voters. He added that she was capable of playing an important role in helping bring them to Biden’s side which could be crucial if he wants to defeat former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. As he pointed out, she was in a position to remind people of Biden’s success in funding climate initiatives as well as cutting student debt.

Ocasio-Cortez has often supported Biden when it comes to his climate campaign. However, she has also slammed him for his position on Israel and has called for the President to stop providing the country with military aid.

Seth Schuster, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign stated that they were proud to have the New York lawmaker’s support and that they were looking forward to working with Ocasio-Cortez to defeat Trump.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com