Career Criminal Walks, Family Shattered

A Houston judge’s soft touch on a repeat offender may have helped cost a father of five his life.

Story Snapshot

Career criminal London Hogan Sr. is charged with killing 56‑year‑old father of five Louis (Luis) Erebia during a stolen‑truck confrontation.

Hogan was free on probation from a prior case and had an extensive criminal history when the shooting happened.

Critics say Judge Te’iva Bell’s earlier light sentence and decisions kept a dangerous man on the street.

The case highlights a larger fight over soft‑on‑crime judges, public safety, and victims’ rights in big cities.

Father Killed Trying to Protect His Family

On June 6 in Houston, 56‑year‑old father of five Louis, also reported as Luis, Erebia was shot and killed while trying to recover his son’s stolen truck.[1][2] Deputies say Erebia tracked the vehicle and confronted the suspected car thief, 37‑year‑old London Hogan Sr., when the deadly shooting took place.[1] Prosecutors have now charged Hogan with murder for Erebia’s death, along with aggravated assault for shooting a passenger and aggravated robbery tied to the truck theft.[1][2][3]

Local reports say Erebia’s passenger was also shot and remains in the hospital, while the family now grieves the loss of a husband, father, and provider.[2][5] For many viewers, the basic facts are painful but simple: a dad tried to stand up for his son and his property, and he never made it home. In a state that still values self‑reliance and the right to defend what you own, that hits hard.

Suspect’s Long Record and Why He Was Free

Anger around this case is not only about the shooting itself, but about why Hogan was walking free in the first place. Court records reported by local media show Hogan was on probation at the time of the killing for a previous case, rather than locked up.[2] Social media posts and court snapshots describe an “extensive criminal history” with prior felony cases listed in Harris County records, including prior burglary‑related charges. For many residents, this looks like a textbook example of a repeat offender slipping through the cracks.

Advocates and family members are now asking how a man with that kind of record could be on the streets long enough to meet Erebia in a parking lot.[2] A Facebook post that helped spark public outrage claims Hogan had “multiple prior felonies” and highlights that he was still out after what critics call a very short sentence in a prior case.[4] That narrative has spread fast: a known threat, a light sentence, and then a tragic killing that might have been prevented with tougher action.

Judge Te’iva Bell’s Role Under Fire

The storm has now focused on Harris County Judge Te’iva Bell of the 339th District Court, who handled one of Hogan’s earlier felony cases.[3] A Yahoo News report says Judge Bell previously sentenced Hogan to just 30 days in jail in a prior burglary of a habitation case, a serious felony in Texas. Critics argue that such a short stint behind bars for a repeat offender sent a clear message that the system was not serious about consequences, and that this leniency helped set the stage for Erebia’s death.

After the killing, Hogan appeared again before Judge Bell in the 339th District Court, this time facing murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon charges.[1][4] During that hearing, Judge Bell denied bond, leaving Hogan jailed while the case moves forward.[2][5] Supporters of tougher sentencing say that keeping him locked up now is the bare minimum, but it comes too late for the Erebia family, who never got the benefit of that caution when it could have mattered most.

Soft‑on‑Crime Debate and Missing Information

The fight over this case is feeding into a larger national clash over judges who go easy on violent offenders, especially in big urban counties. Social media posts and some local coverage are openly blaming Judge Bell’s earlier 30‑day sentence for the killing, calling for her removal and even suggesting she should be treated as an accomplice in spirit because her decisions kept Hogan free.[4] These claims reflect deep anger but also show how quickly the public can jump from a bad outcome to a simple villain.

At the same time, there are key facts we still do not know. Public reports so far do not show the full prior court docket, any risk assessments, or the exact plea deal that led to Hogan’s 30‑day sentence. Without those details, it is hard to see whether Texas law or a negotiated plea boxed the judge in, or whether she truly chose the lowest road. What we do know is that under Texas law, murder alone can carry five to ninety‑nine years or life in prison, and that range exists to deal firmly with people who prove they are a danger to others.

Public Safety, Judicial Power, and What Comes Next

For many conservatives, this case is one more warning that the system now bends over backward for criminals while families pay the price. When a man with a thick record is on probation and back on the street, and a hardworking dad ends up dead while defending his son’s property, people rightly ask whose side the courts are on.[2] Texans expect judges to use their power to protect the public first, not to gamble on second, third, or fourth chances for chronic offenders.

Going forward, key questions remain. Will Harris County release the full prior case file so voters can see exactly why Hogan received only 30 days? Will state lawmakers and the Trump Justice Department press for tighter rules on probation and repeat violent offenders so other families are not put at risk? For now, one truth is clear: when courts get soft on people who show they will not follow the law, it is law‑abiding families like the Erebias who end up paying the ultimate cost.

Sources:

[1] YouTube – Judge freed career criminal twice before he allegedly killed father of …

[2] Web – Carjacking murder suspect accused of killing Houston father during …

[3] Web – Father of 5 killed while tracking son’s stolen truck, family questions …

[4] Web – #new Calls are coming in a Judge to be removed – Facebook

[5] Web – London Hogan Sr., 37, appeared in court today before Judge Te’iva …

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