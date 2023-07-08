Democrats Panic Over Red State Success

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Statistics from the U.S. federal government indicate that six states in the southeast, governed predominantly by Republicans, now constitute a more significant proportion of the nation’s GDP compared to northeastern states, including New York. The U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis suggests that Texas, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia, and the Carolinas experienced an increase in their contribution to the national GDP amid the pandemic, a trend that has persisted in the following years.

These states are primarily under Republican leadership, contrasting with Democratic-governed states like California, New York, and Oregon, which haven’t exhibited the same economic growth recently. According to 2022 census data, these three Democratic-controlled states experienced population declines.

A report by Bloomberg discovered that in the last quarter of 2022, these six southeastern states accounted for 23.8% of U.S. GDP, surpassing the 22.4% contribution from northeastern states that include “Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, D.C., Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York.”

Among the southeastern states, North Carolina is the lone state with a Democratic governor, and Georgia is the only one among the six with a Democratic senator.

An analysis by Bloomberg of the Internal Revenue Service’s data further revealed a significant fiscal disparity between the two regions. Between 2020 and 2021, over $100 billion in new income flowed to the Southeast, while the Northeast saw a $60 billion income loss.

From a demographic perspective, Florida and Texas reported a rise in population by 1.9% and 1.6% respectively in a single year. In contrast, Democratic-governed states like California, New York, and Illinois experienced noticeable population decreases of 0.3%, 0.9%, and 0.4% respectively.

