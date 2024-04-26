Biden Gets Devastating Warning Sign

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A new survey reveals President Biden is losing ground in crucial battleground states, driven by voter dissatisfaction with the U.S. economy. The Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll released on Wednesday indicates that Biden is trailing former President Donald Trump in six out of seven pivotal swing states that are expected to be decisive in the 2024 presidential race.

In Michigan, Biden holds a narrow lead over Trump by just two percentage points, whereas he lags behind in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, and North Carolina.

The polling data reflects a grim outlook on the economy from voters in these states, who rank economic issues as their primary concern. A significant majority anticipate further economic downturns, with less than 20% expecting a reduction in inflation and borrowing costs by year’s end. Only 23% believe there will be an improvement in employment rates within the same timeframe.

This sentiment is even more pronounced among undecided voters, a key demographic for the election. According to Matt Monday, a senior manager at Morning Consult, voters are closely associating their perceptions of the economy with inflation rates under Biden’s economic policies.

The poll indicates that over three-quarters of respondents hold the president accountable for the current economic conditions, with nearly half considering him “very responsible.”

Despite the White House highlighting a steady decrease in inflation last year, experts largely attribute this to the Federal Reserve’s sharp increase in interest rates and easing supply chain issues, rather than to any direct impact from the administration’s economic strategies.

Since then, improvements in inflation have stalled. The consumer price index has decreased significantly from a high of 9.1% but remains well above the Federal Reserve’s target of 2%. Compared to January 2021, just before the inflation crisis started, prices have risen by nearly 19%.

Furthermore, many American families continue to face financial strain. Food prices have surged 21% since early 2021, and shelter costs have increased by 20%, with energy prices jumping 36.8%, according to FOX Business.

This price inflation has led to an average monthly increase in household expenses of about $1,069 compared to three years ago, based on Moody’s Analytics estimates. Consequently, Americans are depleting their savings and increasingly relying on credit cards to manage essential purchases.

Low-income families are particularly hard-hit, as their limited incomes are significantly impacted by these ongoing price increases.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com