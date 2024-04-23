Democrats Terrified Trump Will Arrest Them

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A CBS News report highlights concerns among several Democrats involved in the investigation of former President Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6, 2021, Capitol incident. These individuals worry about possible retaliation if Trump were to be re-elected. Trump has fueled these concerns, having stated on social media that former Rep. Liz Cheney and other members of the now-disbanded House January 6 Select Committee should face imprisonment. Cheney, a Republican who was one of two from her party on the committee, lost her seat in the 2022 Wyoming elections.

The committee ended its operations after the Republican Party regained control of the House following the 2022 midterm elections. Members like Adam Schiff, Pete Aguilar, and Zoe Lofgren from California have taken Trump’s threats seriously. Lofgren shared with CBS News her takeaways from working on the committee, saying, “When Trump says something, he intends to do it. I take that lesson to heart.”

Additionally, officers who testified before the committee also express fears of reprisals under a potential new Trump administration. Harry Dunn, a former Capitol police officer and Democratic congressional candidate in Maryland, emphasized to CBS News the genuine risk for those who have opposed Trump publicly, stating, “Trump means what he says.”

In a rebuttal, a spokesperson for Trump labeled the January 6 committee as a farce, claiming it misled the public and hid evidence that would clear Trump and his followers of any wrongdoing during the Capitol breach.

