Former ‘Home Improvement’ star Zachery Ty Bryan, once a wholesome family icon, now faces 16 months behind bars for his third admitted DUI, a stark reminder that even celebrity status can’t shield repeat offenders from accountability.

Story Snapshot

Bryan sentenced to 16 months in county jail on February 23, 2026, after pleading guilty to DUI with BAC over 0.15%—nearly double the legal limit.

Third admitted DUI triggers California’s enhanced penalties; probation denied despite prior leniency.

Arrest stemmed from February 17, 2024, traffic stop in La Quinta, CA, after suspected collision involvement.

Six arrests since 2020 highlight pattern of legal troubles for the ex-child actor.

Credit for 57 days served; faces out-of-county warrants post-release.

Arrest Details in La Quinta

Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Zachery Ty Bryan at 2:36 a.m. on February 17, 2024, near Washington Street and Calle Tampico in La Quinta, California. The traffic stop followed suspicion of his involvement in a nearby collision. Deputies observed clear signs of impairment during the stop led by Sgt. Wendy Brito-Gonzalez’s team. Bryan faced booking for DUI with priors and misdemeanor contempt of court. This incident unfolded in a resort area known for strict enforcement.

Plea Deal and Sentencing

Bryan rearraigned in 2024 and accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to DUI with BAC at or above 0.08%, plus an enhancement for BAC of 0.15% or higher. He admitted two prior DUI convictions, marking this as his third. On February 23, 2026, at Larson Justice Center in Indio, the judge imposed 16 months in county jail, denying probation. Two charges, including hit-and-run, were dismissed. Bryan received credit for 57 days served and began his term immediately.

Pattern of Repeat Offenses

Bryan’s legal woes began around 2020, escalating to six arrests by 2025 involving DUIs, domestic violence, and other charges. Prior DUIs resulted in probation, but recidivism ended that option this time. A third DUI in Oklahoma occurred in October 2024. California’s Vehicle Code escalates penalties for repeats, turning this into a felony with mandatory jail time. Post-sentence, out-of-county warrants loom, signaling continued accountability demands.

Prosecutors leveraged priors and high BAC to secure the guilty plea, overriding defense requests. The judge prioritized public safety, rejecting celebrity leniency. Riverside County residents benefit from deterrence against impaired driving. This case underscores Hollywood child stars’ post-fame struggles, from “Home Improvement” (1991-1999, where Bryan played Brad Taylor) to incarceration.

Broader Implications for Public Safety

Short-term, Bryan’s 16-month sentence disrupts his life amid pending warrants. Long-term, his record likely bars acting roles and risks license revocation. A fourth DUI would invoke stricter penalties. Socially, it reinforces narratives of substance issues among former child actors, though no systemic industry changes emerge. Politically, California’s repeat-DUI stance aligns with demands for law enforcement, protecting communities from reckless behavior.

This sentencing delivers justice without favoritism, a win for rule-of-law principles that conservative Americans champion amid past leniency critiques.

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Zachery Ty Bryan Sentenced to 16 Months in Jail for 2024 DUI Arrest

Home Improvement star Zachery Ty Bryan sentenced for La Quinta DUI arrest

Zachery Ty Bryan, former ‘Home Improvement’ child actor, gets 16 months for DUI