President Trump’s newly established “Board of Peace” represents a bold departure from decades of failed international diplomacy, with Texas Representative Ronny Jackson declaring it will address critical global issues the bloated and ineffective United Nations has deliberately ignored.

Story Snapshot

Trump administration creates “Board of Peace” to bypass U.N. on international crises the global body refuses to address

Rep. Ronny Jackson champions the initiative as part of broader America First foreign policy rejecting multilateral failures

Jackson has introduced multiple bills targeting U.N. effectiveness, including relocating U.N. headquarters out of New York

Move signals fundamental shift away from globalist institutions toward U.S.-controlled peacekeeping and humanitarian efforts

Trump’s Board of Peace Challenges U.N. Dominance

Representative Ronny Jackson appeared on Wake Up America to explain President Trump’s creation of the Board of Peace, positioning it as an alternative to the United Nations for addressing international conflicts and humanitarian crises. Jackson emphasized the board would tackle issues the U.N. has refused to confront, marking a significant shift in American foreign policy. The former White House physician turned congressman framed the initiative as essential for restoring U.S. sovereignty in global peacekeeping operations. While operational details remain limited, the board represents Trump’s determination to move beyond multilateral institutions that have consistently failed American interests.

Jackson’s Legislative Campaign Against U.N. Overreach

Jackson’s support for the Board of Peace aligns with his aggressive legislative agenda targeting United Nations ineffectiveness and bias. In December 2025, he introduced legislation to relocate U.N. headquarters from New York, sending a clear message about American frustration with the global body. Earlier in 2025, Jackson sponsored the “Uncovering UNRWA’s Terrorist Crimes Act,” addressing concerns about U.N. agencies funding terrorism against Israel. He also introduced legislation restructuring USAID to shift foreign aid from multilateral channels to U.S.-controlled bilateral programs. These efforts reflect growing conservative consensus that American taxpayer dollars should not subsidize organizations that undermine our values and national security interests.

Reclaiming American Leadership from Failed Globalism

The Board of Peace initiative addresses conservative frustrations with decades of U.N. dysfunction and anti-American bias. For too long, the United Nations has served as a platform for dictatorships and authoritarian regimes to attack American interests while demanding our financial support. The U.S. remains the largest U.N. funder despite consistently facing opposition from member states on critical issues. Jackson’s bills have garnered bipartisan support, with 50 cosponsors backing his USAID reform legislation, indicating broader recognition that current multilateral frameworks fail American interests. This represents common-sense reform: why should American resources flow through bureaucratic international bodies that refuse to address real crises while obsessing over climate agreements and globalist agendas?

Implications for America First Foreign Policy

The Board of Peace could fundamentally reshape how America engages with international conflicts and humanitarian crises. Short-term effects include heightened tension between the U.S. and U.N., potentially leading to funding cuts for ineffective programs. Long-term, this initiative may sideline the U.N. entirely in American peacekeeping efforts, redirecting resources to bilateral programs aligned with our national interests. Conservative Americans recognize this protects sovereignty while ensuring aid reaches those who need it rather than disappearing into corrupt international bureaucracies. The foreign aid sector will pivot toward American-controlled models emphasizing accountability and results. This shift reinforces the principle that American leadership works best when freed from globalist constraints that have produced decades of failed policies, wasted resources, and declining international stability.

Sources:

Congress.gov – Representative Ronny Jackson

Rep. Jackson Introduces Bill to Relocate United Nations Headquarters