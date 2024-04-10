Judge Stops Trump From Protecting Himself

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Judge Juan Merchan determined that former President Donald Trump should not receive access to NBC documentary material that is connected to his hush money case.

Merchan, who is handling the criminal case looking into the hush money payment made by Trump in order to conceal an alleged affair, argued that the subpoena filed by Trump’s legal team was “far too broad” and would not meet the legal standards necessary to have NBC Universal hand over all the material they had collected in connection to the documentary “Stormy.”

On Friday, Merchan wrote in the ruling that the defendants were looking for “‘all’ documents, including but not limited to vague and overbroad requests.”

On Wednesday, Merchan also rejected an attempt by Trump’s legal team to have the trial delayed from starting on April 15. Trump is calling for the trial to be delayed until the Supreme Court issues a decision on the matter of presidential immunity, which relates to the other criminal cases against Trump.

Daniels is one of the key prosecution witnesses in the hush money case. This is the first of the four criminal cases that Trump is facing. The Manhattan District Attorney had argued that former President Donald Trump had falsified business records in an attempt to hide the payment made on his behalf by former fixer Michael Cohen to Daniels. Allegedly, Trump had paid Daniels $130,000 to keep her quiet over her claims that the two of them had an affair before the 2016 presidential election.

