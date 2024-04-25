Bennie Thomson Suggests Trump May Lose Secret Service Protection

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Bennie Thomson (D-Miss) stated that if former President Donald Trump is found to be guilty in any of the four criminal cases against him, then he believes he should no longer qualify for Secret Service Protection.

The House Homeland Security Committee Democrats recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to comment on the remarks by Thompson arguing that the law right now does not have any provisions relating to how Secret Service protection might be affected by a protected felony prison sentence. They added that it is regrettable that this is what things had come to, and that this scenario, which had previously been unthought of, had now turned to their reality.

On Friday, the jury selection had concluded in Trump’s hush money case. This is the first of his indictments to have gone to trial. As part of the selection process, there were twelve jurors and six alternates selected who will now be hearing the opening arguments in this case on Monday. This is the first criminal trial in U.S. history to be involving a former U.S. president.

The Denying Infinite Security and Government Resources Allocated toward Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable Former Protectees Act (DISGRACED) is looking to prohibit those who have been convicted of either a state or federal offense from having access to unlimited resources and security from the government.

Thomson, who had been overseeing the Jan. 6, 2021, Select Committee argued that Congress needed to update the mission of the Secret Service because of the “exigent circumstances.”

