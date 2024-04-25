Democrats Shockingly Support Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, the House Democrats indicated that they would be open to supporting House Speaker Mike Johnson, as Republican hardliners are pushing for him to be removed from his position because of his decision to allow a Ukraine aid passage on the House floor.



During an interview with Fox News Democratic U.S. Representative, Jared Moskowitz argued that ousting Johnson was only going to “embolden” United States adversaries, including Iran and Russia, at a time that was already tumultuous.

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna stated that he was going to vote against the ousting of Johnson, and argued that the Speaker deserved to have the chance to continue in his position until the end of his term. If Johnson receives enough Democratic support, then he could avoid the fate of his predecessor as the House Republicans would not be able to oust him.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R) filed a motion to vacate earlier this month, threatening that if Johnson allowed for a vote to provide aid to Ukraine in its war against Russia, she would push her motion forward. On Saturday, the House of Representatives did pass a bill that will allocate around $61 billion to be used to address the conflict. This is a key priority for President Biden’s administration.

On Sunday, Greene claimed that Johnson needed to resign and argued that the House Speaker was “working for the Democrats.” When asked about whether or not she would be filing the motion, Greene argued that it would be coming regardless of the decision that Mike Johnson had made.

