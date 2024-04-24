Former Congressman Has a New Nickname for Marjorie Taylor Greene

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent CNN interview on “Erin Burnett OutFront” with Erica Hill, former Congressman Ken Buck (R-Colo.) sharply criticized Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for her stance on Ukraine, labeling her “Moscow Marjorie.”

Buck compared Greene’s repetition of Russian narratives to what Vladimir Lenin once referred to as “useful idiots” during the Russian Revolution, though he suggested that Greene does not even meet this standard. He accused her of simply echoing Russian propaganda, thereby undermining U.S. foreign policy.

During a House Oversight Committee session, Greene pointed to news articles and photos she claimed depicted neo-Nazis in Ukraine, voicing her concerns over what she perceives as widespread misinformation about neo-Nazi activities in Ukraine and their global recruitment efforts.

Moreover, Greene, who had recently initiated a motion in late March to remove the current House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), voiced her opposition to foreign aid on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” podcast. She emphasized her commitment to an “America First” economic policy and expressed her readiness to challenge Republican leadership to adhere to this principle. She stated her indifference to the Speaker’s office becoming a “revolving door” if necessary to stop funding foreign conflicts and what she described as the harm they cause both abroad and domestically.

On the legislative front, the House recently pushed forward a bill to provide aid to Ukraine and other U.S. allies. The bill, which passed with significant support, sets the stage for debates on a package of measures that includes military aid for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan, as well as humanitarian assistance for Gaza and other conflict zones.

This isn’t the first occasion Buck has used the moniker “Moscow Marjorie” for Greene. He previously used the nickname when disputing former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) characterization of Greene as a “very serious legislator.” Buck detailed past instances where Greene focused more on her social media presence than substantive legislative actions, particularly regarding her persistence on issues like impeachment before substantive evidence or grounds were established. Buck’s comments highlight a continued concern over Greene’s focus on controversial topics and social media rather than more traditional legislative efforts.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com