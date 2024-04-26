Columbia Professor Erupts on Ocasio-Cortez

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A professor at Columbia University, Shai Davidai, was banned from campus after organizing a pro-Jewish rally and expressed severe criticism towards Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for her stance on protests against Israel. Davidai accused Ocasio-Cortez of contributing to chaos and misleading the public regarding the nature of the protests, which he claims are not peaceful. He equated her actions to those of other public figures and media he considers to be misleading.

The issue escalated with protests on Columbia’s campus, where anti-Israel sentiments were strongly voiced, some even supporting violent actions. These developments have raised significant safety concerns among the Jewish community on campus, prompting warnings for their safety.

Davidai, feeling targeted for his views and identity, highlighted the university’s failure to secure his safety, likening his exclusion from campus to historical persecutions of Jews. He articulated his concerns about the administration’s indifference to Jewish safety, criticizing them for allegedly siding with extremist views.

In response to the chaotic situation and safety concerns, Columbia University’s President, Dr. Nemat “Minouche” Shafik, expressed her sadness over the divisive environment on campus. She announced a temporary shift to virtual classes to calm tensions and reassess security measures, emphasizing the need for a community reset to address the deepening divisions.

Davidai maintains that the core of these issues transcends partisan politics, framing it as a broader American concern about moderation versus extremism, affecting all moderate voices regardless of political alignment.

