Low-Wage Workers Feel Backstabbed by Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In Wisconsin, a group of low-wage immigrants and workers has been opposing the handling of the Israel-Hamas war by the Biden administration. On Tuesday, they pushed for an “uninstructed” vote in the primary election in the state.

In February, a similar campaign had taken place in Michigan as they had been pushing for primary voters to not vote for Biden as a protest against the military support that he has provided to Israel. Similarly, Listen to Wisconsin is pushing for similar action.

Listen to Wisconsin spearhead Janan Najeeb has stated that unionists and workers have been active. However, there has been division in the labor movement relating to the war, with some in its rank-and-file being against the war. This has resulted in them using their unions as a means of taking political action and putting pressure on the Biden administration to push for Israel to put an end to the war.

Milwaukee Public Museum workers who are represented by the union headed by Jacob Flom have similarly been pushing against the war. As Flom pointed out, the trade unionists consider it their obligation to put more pressure and stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people against the genocide in Gaza.

Despite this, all of the major U.S. unions have abstained from officially endorsing the protest vote.

Voces de la Frontera executive director Christine Neumann-Ortiz, who is backing the Listen to Wisconsin campaign, argued that the Latino voter network members would opt to show Biden that they did not agree with his shifting position on immigration as he is trying to curb the flow of immigrants entering the country.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com