Man Returns From Shopping to Find Home Gone

A caravan is not a house in the eyes of English law, and that single legal distinction — more than any photograph of splintered timber on a riverbank — is what will decide whether Bob Thwaites gets his home back.

Key Points

Bob Thwaites, 78, says he returned from a shopping trip on May 6 to find the caravan he had lived in for roughly three decades on the Swanscombe Peninsula bulldozed by landowner Land Logical.

Thwaites maintains he was never served a formal notice to leave and has asked a court for an interim injunction to return with a replacement caravan while the underlying dispute is resolved.

Land Logical’s own correspondence, reported before the demolition, had already labeled his presence an “unlawful occupation” and warned that property left on site after September 30, 2025 would be treated as abandoned.

A company representative later said Thwaites had no “occupational right” to reside there, framing the clearance as lawful rather than retaliatory.

The case turns less on sympathy than on a technical question English courts have litigated for decades: whether an informally occupied caravan carries any of the protections a tenancy or licence would confer.

What happened on the Swanscombe bank

Bob Thwaites had lived off-grid along the Thames-side bank of the Swanscombe Peninsula in Kent since the early 1990s, a fact confirmed across multiple local reports and never seriously disputed by anyone involved. He described the caravan not as a stored possession but as his home, and the Mirror’s account of his return from a routine shopping trip to find it gone captured the emotional core of the story. By the time the bulldozers arrived, the caravan sat inside a much larger standoff: Land Logical, the site’s newer owner, had already revoked access for the neighboring Broadness Cruising Club and fenced off the peninsula, a move that “also caused alarm to Bob Thwaites,” who was legally a separate party from the club.

KentOnline’s later reporting confirmed the demolition was real and total — “boats, jetties and the caravan the 78-year-old had called home for decades were bulldozed” — and the Mirror reported that Thwaites has since asked a court for an interim injunction allowing him to return with a replacement caravan while the wider legal question is settled. That is a meaningful detail: he pursued the courts rather than self-help, which is precisely the channel English law expects a displaced occupant to use.

The landowner’s documented counter-case

This is not a story where the other side simply declined to comment. Land Logical’s position is on the record, in writing, predating the bulldozing. A letter from the Head of Legal at Swanscombe Development LLP and Logical Group explicitly addressed the “unlawful occupation” of Bob Thwaites and warned the cruising club it would be held “vicariously liable” for his presence, while accusing the club of “wilfully abusing” its original access arrangement through fly-tipping, fires, and unsafe platforms. The same correspondence declared the area “dangerous to safety” and stated that any property remaining on the land after September 30, 2025 would be “treated as abandoned,” subject to “lien or destruction”. A company source quoted in subsequent coverage went further, stating flatly that Thwaites had no “occupational right” to any “form of residency on that land” and that the landowner had acted properly throughout.

That is a specific, documented, and internally consistent legal position — not vague deflection. It directly contradicts the framing that the clearance was an ambush. Yet it sits uneasily beside Thwaites’s own account that he “hasn’t been given a formal letter ordering him to leave the site” and had “never been asked to leave before either”. Both things can be true simultaneously: the landowner may have issued warnings to the club and treated the broader site as subject to a clearance deadline, while Thwaites, as an individual occupant not formally captured by that correspondence, experienced the outcome as arriving without personal warning. That gap — between notice to an organization and notice to an individual living alone on the riverbank — is where the genuine dispute lives.

Why “lived there for decades” doesn’t settle the legal question

English law treats caravan occupancy very differently depending on how the occupant got there. The Caravan Sites Act 1968 extends real protection to residents on licensed, protected sites — security akin to a tenancy, with eviction requiring a court order. But that protection attaches to the site’s legal status, not merely to the duration of someone’s presence. Shelter’s guidance on Traveller and informal-site occupation is blunt on this point: stationing a caravan on land without planning permission is not automatically unlawful, but neither does long occupancy, by itself, create a tenancy or licence where none was ever granted. Where no such protected status exists, a private landowner’s recourse typically runs through a common law notice to quit, or — for local authorities policing unauthorized encampments — a magistrates’ or county court possession order, with enforcement officers carrying out any eviction rather than the landowner acting unilaterally.

That framework is precisely why the missing piece in this case matters so much: public reporting has not surfaced any tenancy, licence, or title document establishing Thwaites’s occupancy as a protected one, independent of the cruising club’s now-revoked access arrangement. Thirty-four years of continuous residence carries enormous moral weight and may well carry legal weight too, through doctrines like estoppel or adverse possession — but it does not, on its own, convert an informal arrangement into a protected tenancy. The landowner’s letters asserting “unlawful occupation” were, in that narrow technical sense, staking out a position the law does not automatically reject.

What the injunction will actually have to decide

The interim injunction Thwaites has sought is the mechanism built for exactly this kind of standoff: it asks a court to preserve a disputed status quo — his return to the site with a replacement caravan — while the underlying rights are sorted out through full proceedings. What that filing argues about occupancy rights, and what evidence it marshals about notice, possessions, and the manner of the clearance, has not been made public. Until it is, the public debate will keep running on competing press accounts rather than a judicial finding, with Thwaites’s sympathetic narrative pulling one way and Land Logical’s documented “no occupational right” position pulling the other. Readers should treat both as asserted claims, not settled fact, until a court actually rules — which is, after all, the entire point of asking a court in the first place.

Sources:

mirror.co.uk, kentonline.co.uk, archives.bristol.gov.uk, kent.police.uk, kentarchaeology.org.uk, bobcruisegist.com

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