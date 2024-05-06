Pence and Other Lawmakers Dragged Into Trump’s Docs Case

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Donald Trump’s attorneys have claimed that his prosecution for mishandling classified documents is selective and vindictive. They argue that similar situations involving notable figures like Mike Pence, Joe Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Bill Clinton did not result in charges. In a recent motion filed in Florida, Trump’s legal team requested either dismissal of his case or a hearing on these claims. Trump faces 40 felony counts related to classified documents found at his Mar-a-Lago estate, to which he has pleaded not guilty.

The motion references several instances where other political figures reportedly mishandled sensitive information without facing prosecution. It mentions that Pence inadvertently took classified documents home post-presidency, which he reported to the National Archives, yet faced no charges. Similarly, it highlights Bill Clinton’s recording of sensitive discussions during his presidency, used in his autobiography and a published book, without repercussions from the Department of Justice (DOJ) or the National Archives.

Moreover, the motion notes that Biden spread classified documents across multiple non-secure locations, and although Special Counsel Robert Hur acknowledged Biden’s willful action, no charges were recommended. It contrasts these cases with the treatment of Trump, pointing out the invasive FBI raid on his property, unlike the voluntary searches agreed to by Biden and Pence.

Additionally, the motion discusses Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server and subsequent deletion of thousands of emails, which also did not lead to charges. Trump’s legal team argues that this pattern of non-prosecution and leniency towards others while targeting Trump highlights an unconstitutional selective and vindictive approach by the prosecution. The judge has yet to decide on the motion, with the trial likely delayed until after the upcoming November election.

