Democrat Defends Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler (New York) claimed Republican Mike Johnson (Louisiana), who is under fire from fellow Republicans, shouldn’t be penalized for “doing the right thing.”

Nadler made the comments on Saturday on MSNBC’s “PoliticsNation” with Al Sharpton after Democratic leaders in the House had claimed they would come to his aid if Republicans followed through with their plans to oust him.

The New York Democrat claimed his House Democrats were “right” in their efforts to protect Johnson from Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (Georgia) motion-to-vacate, which she filed in March.

However, Nadler expressed his skepticism that Greene’s motion would move forward with the resolution she promised would be going ahead this week, stating he doubted Greene would follow through on her threat.

So far, Greene has received the necessary support to bring the motion to the House floor, getting the support of Republican Reps. Paul Gosa (Arizona) and Thomas Massie (Kentucky).

However, she lacks the widespread support of other hard-right members of the House, as they fear Greene’s maneuvering could cost them the Speakership. Republicans in the Senate have also voiced their disapproval of Greene’s motion, saying the Georgia Representative should prioritize the important things and maintain unity heading into the Presidential elections.

The New York Democrat added that if Greene did move ahead with the motion, House Democrats “are right… [to] save him,” claiming the House Speaker couldn’t be “punished for doing the right thing.”

Nadler’s statements are a commentary on Johnson’s decision to vote in favor of sending aid to Ukraine, which was widely shunned by the House GOP.

