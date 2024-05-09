Biden Revamps His Immigration Team

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The White House is making changes to its immigration advisers’ rosters by bringing into the team a development expert and a top border enforcement policy leader.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) assistant secretary for immigration and border policy Blas Nuñez-Neto is going to be joining the White House. Previously, he had been one of the key negotiators in the Senate immigration deal which failed to pass.

USAID former head of the Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean Marcela Escobari will also be joining the White House.

These new additions showcase the Biden administration’s approach to handling immigration, which is focused on introducing legal pathways for immigration, while also investing in development in Latin America in the hopes that it will help limit migration at the U.S. border.

Nuñez-Neto had been brought to the United States from Argentina as a child and has been key in creating policies that he believes to be the middle ground on immigration. Immigration advocates have also praised him for his position on immigration, while some of the policies have caused tensions between the Biden administration and advocates.

He was also instrumental in the development of the Biden administration’s response to the Title 42 end and has pushed conditions on asylum that resemble those that were in place during the Trump administration. These were paired with a program that provided migrants from four countries temporary entry into the country if they could secure a U.S.-based financial sponsor. He has also helped in the organization of the deportation flights to Venezuela.

