Democrats Erupt After Trump Raises How Much?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – According to a statement from a Trump campaign official, former President Donald Trump alongside the Republican National Committee raised more than $76 million in April.

The official shared that Susie Wiles, Tony Fabrizio, and Chris LaCivita, Trump’s advisors, estimate Trump’s campaign received $76.2 million last month.

The New York Times was the first to report on the haul, which is a more than $10 million increase from March when Trump brought in $65.6 million. In March, the organizations — the Republican National Committee and Trump’s campaign — merged.

According to reports referencing the official, during a presentation at a donor retreat in Florida, advisers revealed former President Donald Trump, the assumed GOP nominee, was leading in Nevada, Georgia, and Arizona — battleground states.

Those presenting at the donor retreat also claimed that in Virginia and Minnesota, blue-leaning states, a victory for Trump was still in reach. The presenters cited private polling.

Trump’s boost in campaign funding comes amid the former President’s court battles. Currently, Trump hasn’t been campaigning because of his case before a Manhattan courtroom, where he is spending four days a week being present at his hush-money trial.

Trump is expected to dedicate two Wednesdays in May to fundraising. On May 15, the former President will be in Ohio and Kentucky. On May 22, Trump will be in Texas.

According to The New York Times report, advisers also used the Florida retreat to detail how Trump plans to increase his support among Black and Latino registered voters in the upcoming election.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com