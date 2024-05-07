Democrats Issue Warning to Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) emphasized on Wednesday that the Democratic Party’s decision to derail a motion aimed at unseating Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) does not set a precedent for future actions, indicating that such support may not be extended again. This clarification comes as Democrats plan to vote against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s (R-Ga.) upcoming motion to vacate the Speaker’s position, a move that, for now, preserves Johnson’s role following his passage of a bipartisan foreign aid bill—a long-standing Democratic objective.

In an MSNBC interview with Alex Wagner, Jayapal expressed that many in her party are unlikely to protect Johnson in similar future circumstances. She criticized Johnson for his policies and actions, including his anti-choice stance, anti-immigrant rhetoric, and his apparent allegiance to divisive politics, highlighted by his visit to Mar-a-Lago.

Jayapal pointed out that while this action might seem like a one-off event meant to sustain the legislative momentum, it shouldn’t be seen as a blanket endorsement of Johnson’s leadership. She also noted that despite Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ (D-N.Y.) guidance allowing Democrats to vote their conscience, she personally plans to support Greene’s motion to vacate.

Meanwhile, Greene is determined to proceed with her motion, seeking a roll-call vote that she believes will expose those who support Johnson. She expressed eagerness to see the political repercussions for Democrats who back a Republican Speaker and for Republicans who may appear to compromise too readily.

Speaker Johnson, responding to Greene’s provocations in a NewsNation interview on “The Hill,” dismissed her as a serious legislative force and stressed his focus on governance over political intrigue. He indicated a readiness to continue in his leadership role in the next Congress, underscoring a commitment to his duties irrespective of political challenges.

