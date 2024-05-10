Democrat Orders Biden To Meet With Pro-Palestine Protestors

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) argued that President Joe Biden needed to visit college campuses following the ongoing pro-Palestinian protests across U.S. colleges.

During an appearance on “Face the Nation,” host Margaret Brennan asked Khanna whether the protests were becoming a “distraction” from the actual issue and pointed out how Khanna has gone to a number of college campuses where he discussed with the protesting students.

In response, he stated that he did not believe they were turning into a distraction. He pointed out that in Wisconsin the first issue to come up was abortion rights, followed by the cost of living, student loans, rent and housing, and then the war in Gaza. He added that in one particular case in Madison, the conversation between Arab Americans and Jewish Americans had been civil and constructive and that he believes that across university campuses there is really “constructive dialogue” occurring.

Brennan had proceeded to question why Biden was not involved in these conversations. Khanna replied by stating that he believes Biden needed to go on campuses, and that he would be doing so in the future. He added that the college protests have been a type of “awakening” in Washington when it comes to the Israel-Hamas war.

Khanna pointed out that everyone under Biden knew that young people were upset over the war in the Middle East. He added that this was a sort of awakening for Washington, as the war needed to come to an end. As he noted, this is why Biden’s language in addressing this issue has shifted over the last few months.

