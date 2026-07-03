Obstruction Twist Shocks UFC Plot Case

A Chicago man now faces obstruction charges after federal agents say he helped bury evidence in a foiled White House UFC attack plot.

Quick Take

Federal prosecutors say Alexander Iniguez Mercado was part of Signal groups tied to the alleged attack plan.

Investigators say the FBI called Mercado the day before the event, and he denied travel plans.

Prosecutors say Mercado then uninstalled Signal, which made message data unavailable.

Mercado is charged with obstruction of justice and faces up to 20 years if convicted.

Federal Case Centers on Deleted Messages

Federal prosecutors say Alexander Iniguez Mercado, 20, of Chicago, was an administrator and member of Signal groups used to discuss a violent attack aimed at the UFC event at the White House. The Department of Justice says the case now centers on obstruction, not just the larger alleged plot. Prosecutors say the key issue is what Mercado did after the FBI contacted him about online threats.

According to the federal indictment, a special agent called Mercado one day before the June 14 event and asked about plans to travel to Washington, D.C. Prosecutors say Mercado denied those plans and refused to meet with the agent. The indictment says he then uninstalled Signal from his phone, which made the message data on the device unavailable to investigators. That timing is what pushed the case into an obstruction charge.

How Prosecutors Describe the Alleged Plot

The Department of Justice says Mercado is the eighth person charged in the case. Prosecutors say the larger group allegedly discussed a violent attack involving drones, sniper rifles, and explosives. Court filings and reports say the alleged targets included senior government officials and wealthy attendees. Federal officials have framed the case as a serious domestic security matter, which helps explain the aggressive response from investigators.

For readers who care about due process, one fact matters most: an indictment is still an allegation. Mercado has pleaded not guilty, and the government still has to prove its case in court. That matters because the public has already seen headlines that sound like a conviction. The charges are serious, but the presumption of innocence still applies unless prosecutors can back up every claim with evidence.

Defense Pushes a Different Story

Mercado’s defense says the Signal chat was about survivalism and camping, not terror planning. Counsel has said Mercado “freaked” after an offhand comment about survivalism in the group. That explanation does not erase the government’s claims, but it does show the fight ahead will turn on intent, not just app usage. If the defense is right, the case could hinge on whether prosecutors can prove a violent purpose.

Alexander Iniguez Mercado, 20, faces up to two decades in prison if convicted of the obstruction of justice charge in a grand jury indictment made public Friday. He was set to appear before a federal magistrate judge later Friday afternoon. https://t.co/DHDosj9O2T — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) June 26, 2026

Prosecutors, however, say they have more than a deleted app. Court reports say Mercado allegedly recruited others, warned a higher-level co-conspirator that the FBI was looking into the group, and then disappeared from the conversation after the call. Those claims matter because obstruction cases often turn on timing, behavior, and digital evidence. If the phone data stays unrecovered, the government may need to rely heavily on witness testimony and other devices.

Why the Case Draws So Much Attention

The case also highlights a bigger problem in federal terrorism investigations. There is no separate federal crime called domestic terrorism, so prosecutors often use other charges, such as obstruction or conspiracy, to pursue alleged plots. That makes the evidence even more important. When the public hears “terror plot,” it can sound settled before trial, but the courtroom test is still proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Mercado faces a maximum sentence of 20 years if convicted of obstruction of justice. The Department of Justice says seven other people from several states have already been charged in the broader case. For now, the most important facts are narrow and concrete: investigators say Mercado was in the Signal groups, the FBI called him, the app was deleted after that call, and prosecutors say that sequence supports the obstruction charge.

Sources:

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