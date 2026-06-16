Pentagon’s Stunning Weapon Shift—Traditional Ammo OBSOLETE

American soldiers now have a revolutionary rifle-mounted laser weapon that eliminates drone threats without firing a single bullet, marking a pivotal shift in how our military defends against the swarms of cheap enemy drones plaguing modern battlefields.

Story Highlights

Nuburu’s Lyocon subsidiary completes initial trials of portable, rifle-mounted laser system designed to neutralize enemy drones in contested airspace

Multi-wavelength directed-energy technology operates across green, blue, and infrared bands, providing unlimited “magazine” capacity powered by electricity instead of costly ammunition

System addresses urgent need to counter cheap drone swarms cost-effectively, as traditional missile defenses cost thousands per shot compared to pennies for laser engagement

U.S. Army accelerates deployment of 17 directed-energy prototypes since 2020, with $679 million budgeted for fiscal year 2026 production contracts

Revolutionary Portable Defense System Completes Testing

Nuburu’s Lyocon subsidiary completed initial trials of a groundbreaking rifle-mounted laser weapon on March 10, 2026, delivering infantry soldiers a lightweight counter-drone capability without traditional munitions. The non-kinetic system employs multi-wavelength directed-energy technology spanning green, blue, and infrared spectrums to disrupt various drone types in contested environments. Unlike bulky vehicle-mounted lasers requiring significant logistical support, this rifle-attachable system enables rapid deployment by individual warfighters facing aerial threats. The completion of these trials represents what developers call a “new chapter” in portable directed-energy weapons, addressing the proliferation of cheap enemy drones that have transformed modern combat since conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Ukraine.

Cost-Effective Response to Escalating Drone Threats

The rifle-mounted laser addresses a critical vulnerability exposed by adversaries deploying inexpensive drone swarms that overwhelm traditional defenses. Cheap kamikaze drones like the Shahed-136 used extensively in Ukraine cost mere thousands to produce, while intercepting missiles run tens of thousands per shot, creating unsustainable economics for defenders. Laser weapons fundamentally alter this calculus by delivering “soft kill” capability through photons at approximately pennies per engagement, with unlimited capacity determined only by available electrical power rather than finite ammunition stocks. This cost disparity makes directed-energy systems essential for countering adversaries who mass-produce disposable drones, enabling U.S. forces to engage threats without depleting expensive missile inventories or resupply chains in prolonged conflicts.

Army Accelerates Directed-Energy Weapon Deployment

The U.S. Army’s Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office has prototyped 17 directed-energy systems since approximately 2020, deploying 11 including four Directed Energy M-SHORAD platforms and 50-kilowatt Stryker-mounted lasers to U.S. Central Command. Lieutenant General Robert Rasch prioritizes battlefield sustainment and reliability, rejecting systems requiring “clean room” maintenance incompatible with combat conditions. The Army issued requests for information in November 2025 for 20 modular high-energy laser systems mountable on Joint Light Tactical Vehicles, with testing conducted at Dugway Proving Ground through January 2026. Fiscal year 2026 budget allocations include approximately $679 million for 44 Stryker-based laser platforms, signaling industry observers view 2026 as a potential “breakthrough year” transitioning directed-energy from prototypes to production-scale deployment across multiple platforms.

Safety Protocols Address Operational Concerns

Pentagon Joint Irregular Adversary Threat Force-401, led by Brigadier General Matt Ross, announced March 6, 2026, safety and efficacy testing partnerships with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure laser systems protect warfighters without endangering friendly aircraft or aircrews. These protocols respond to incidents like an El Paso border patrol laser accidentally grounding civilian flights for eight hours, demonstrating risks of directed-energy weapons near civilian airspace. The rifle-mounted system’s multi-wavelength capability provides flexibility against diverse drone sensor packages, but military leaders emphasize automated shutoff features and targeting restrictions to prevent collateral damage. Colonel Adam Miller highlighted optics reliability challenges in dirty battlefield environments, advocating modular designs decoupling lasers from specific vehicles to enhance maintenance flexibility and operational availability under harsh combat conditions requiring confidence in close-range engagements.

Industry experts note directed-energy weapons represent one component of layered air defense rather than standalone solutions, as laser dwell time requirements and atmospheric limitations necessitate integration with kinetic systems. The rifle-mounted platform’s portability fills a critical gap for dismounted infantry lacking access to vehicle-mounted lasers, providing immediate response capability against small drones in urban or complex terrain. As adversaries develop countermeasures like heat-resistant coatings, the U.S. commitment to scalable, maintainable directed-energy systems positions American forces to maintain technological overmatch against evolving drone threats that will dominate future battlefields where cheap, expendable aerial platforms challenge conventional defenses built for manned aircraft and missiles.

Sources:

US Introduces Rifle-Mounted Laser Weapon to Shut Down Drones – The Defense Post

Pentagon Task Force to Conduct Laser Test Against Drones – Military Times

Army Readies to Launch 2026 Competition for Counter-Drone Laser Weapon – Defense News

Army High-Energy Lasers for Drones – Stars and Stripes

Futuristic Laser Weapons Emerge as Anti-Drone Solution – National Today

Will 2026 Be Military Lasers’ Breakthrough Year? – Defense One