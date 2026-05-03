Russia’s sole aircraft carrier, the Admiral Kuznetsov, has been officially decommissioned after years of catastrophic failures, leaving Putin’s navy without a single operational carrier as American naval supremacy remains unchallenged.

Story Snapshot

Admiral Kuznetsov decommissioned in fall 2025 after eight years of failed repairs costing billions

United Shipbuilding Corporation chairman confirms the 40-year-old vessel will be sold or scrapped

Russia now operates zero aircraft carriers, ending its carrier aviation era amid Ukraine war resource drains

Sanctions, corruption, and technical obsolescence made repairs economically unviable at over $250 million

End of an Era for Russian Naval Power

Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation chairman Andrei Kostin confirmed in 2025 that the Admiral Kuznetsov will be either sold or disposed of, stating bluntly that “there is no point repairing it anymore.” The vessel, commissioned in 1991 as a Cold War-era heavy aircraft-carrying cruiser, has been non-operational since 2017. After eight years of stalled modernization efforts and billions in wasted expenditures, Russian state media finally admitted what Western defense analysts had long predicted: the country has effectively lost its only carrier capability.

The decision marks a humiliating retreat from Russia’s ambitions as a maritime great power. Engineers at Murmansk’s 35th Ship Repair Plant determined that full boiler replacement and extensive corrosion repairs below the third deck were economically unfeasible. Modernization efforts halted in summer 2025, and the ship was mothballed by fall. The crew has been reassigned to infantry units fighting in Ukraine, underscoring how Putin’s war has drained resources from every corner of Russia’s military apparatus.

Decades of Dysfunction and Disaster

The Admiral Kuznetsov’s troubled history exemplifies the dysfunction plaguing Russia’s military-industrial complex. Designed for submarine protection rather than independent power projection, the vessel relied on outdated mazut fuel that produced embarrassing black smoke plumes visible for miles. Unlike American nuclear supercarriers with advanced catapult systems, the Kuznetsov used primitive ski-jump launches limiting its operational effectiveness to just 18 Su-33 fighters, 6 MiG-29Ks, and helicopters.

Ukraine’s 2014 decision to halt military parts supply following Crimea’s annexation dealt a crippling blow to maintenance capabilities. The carrier entered repairs in 2018 with an optimistic 2021 completion target that proved laughably unrealistic. A drydock sinking in 2018 punched a hole in the deck. Fires in 2019 and 2022 killed workers and caused millions in additional damage. Repairs were even suspended in 2023 due to fog conditions. These cascading failures exposed the corruption and incompetence that have rotted Russia’s defense infrastructure from within.

Sanctions Expose Strategic Weakness

Western sanctions following Russia’s Ukraine invasion magnified existing vulnerabilities in the country’s naval capabilities. The carrier required specialized parts that sanctions made nearly impossible to obtain, forcing reliance on inferior domestic alternatives. The Kremlin initially issued rosy promises of a 2024-2025 return to service, propaganda that Russian state media eventually abandoned as reality became undeniable. The admission that repairs were uneconomical reveals how deeply sanctions have bitten into Putin’s war machine.

This development benefits Ukraine and NATO by eliminating a potential naval threat, though the Kuznetsov’s operational value was always questionable. Russia now must rely exclusively on land-based aviation and submarines for power projection. With no active carriers listed in 2026 Russian Navy inventories and no new builds imminent despite theoretical concepts, Putin’s fleet faces long-term strategic limitations. The collapse of carrier aviation capability signals broader weaknesses in an overstretched military prioritizing land warfare at the expense of naval readiness.

Sources:

The Russian Navy Might Soon Have Zero Aircraft Carriers – 19FortyFive

Admiral Kuznetsov: Russia’s Last Aircraft Hasn’t Sailed in Years – The National Interest

List of Active Russian Navy Ships – Wikipedia

Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Decommissioned – Charter97