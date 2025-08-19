State Sues TikTok For Childhood Addiction

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison just declared war on TikTok’s predatory business model, calling their addictive algorithms “digital nicotine” designed to exploit our children for profit.

Minnesota sues TikTok for deliberately creating addiction in children through manipulative algorithms

Ellison dismisses TikTok’s anticipated free speech defense, framing case as consumer protection issue

Lawsuit alleges virtual economy financially exploits minors while damaging mental health

State joins growing coalition using consumer protection laws to challenge Big Tech’s harmful practices

Minnesota Targets TikTok’s Predatory Design

Attorney General Keith Ellison filed a lawsuit in Hennepin County District Court accusing TikTok of intentionally designing addictive features to hook children and adolescents. The complaint alleges ByteDance’s platform violates Minnesota consumer protection laws by deliberately creating dependency among young users. Ellison compared TikTok’s tactics to Big Tobacco’s historic targeting of youth, stating the platform functions as “digital nicotine” that profits from children’s excessive screen time and deteriorating mental health.

Consumer Protection Focus Sidesteps Free Speech Challenges

Ellison strategically positioned the lawsuit under consumer protection statutes rather than content moderation frameworks, anticipating TikTok’s defense strategy. He stated, “This isn’t about free speech. I’m sure they’re gonna holler that,” emphasizing the case targets harmful business practices, not content regulation. This approach allows Minnesota to challenge TikTok’s algorithm design and virtual economy without triggering First Amendment protections that typically shield tech companies from content-based lawsuits.

Virtual Economy Exploitation Targets Young Wallets

The lawsuit specifically addresses TikTok’s virtual currency system, which enables financial exploitation of minors through in-app purchases and digital gifts. Minnesota alleges the platform deliberately targets children with features designed to extract money while their developing brains struggle with impulse control. Research cited by Ellison’s office indicates excessive social media use doubles the risk of depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation among teenagers, creating vulnerable users more susceptible to financial manipulation.

State Coalition Builds Momentum Against Big Tech

Minnesota’s action follows Ellison’s October 2023 lawsuit against Meta for similar practices, demonstrating sustained commitment to protecting children from exploitative tech companies. Multiple states have filed comparable lawsuits using consumer protection laws to challenge social media platforms’ addictive design features. This coordinated approach represents a significant shift from federal regulatory efforts, allowing states to leverage local consumer protection statutes against multinational corporations that have long operated with minimal oversight.

TikTok responded by calling the allegations “misleading and inaccurate,” highlighting voluntary safety measures while defending its business model. However, the company’s response fails to address the core allegations about deliberate addiction engineering and financial exploitation of minors. As President Trump’s administration faces ongoing national security concerns about TikTok’s Chinese ownership, state-level consumer protection lawsuits provide an additional avenue for addressing the platform’s harmful impact on American families and children.

