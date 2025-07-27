State’s Radical Data Lawsuit Hits Trump

Washington State’s lawsuit to block the Trump administration from mining food aid data for mass immigrant surveillance reveals just how far some are willing to go to protect government overreach at the expense of sovereignty, security, and common sense.

At a Glance

Washington State sues to prevent the Trump administration from accessing food aid data for immigration enforcement.

Advocacy groups claim DNA and biometric data collection is a “mass surveillance and mass deportation project.”

The Trump administration’s immigration crackdown has reignited fierce battles over state “sanctuary” policies and federal power.

Legal challenges are mounting over the use of advanced surveillance, expedited deportations, and third-country removals.

Washington State Lawsuit: Shielding Data, Shielding Illegals?

Washington State’s government is at it again—this time, racing to court to block the Trump administration from accessing food aid data for immigration enforcement. Their lawsuit centers on the assertion that the Department of Homeland Security’s efforts to expand DNA and biometric data collection are nothing more than a “mass surveillance and mass deportation project.” The state’s move is just the latest in a long line of blue state maneuvers to shield illegal immigrants from federal law, all while the federal government shoulders the consequences and taxpayers foot the bill.

🚨 Washington State Sues to Prevent Trump Admin From Accessing Food Aid Immigration Data The lawsuit alleged that the information will be used for a ‘mass surveillance and mass deportation project.’ Read here 👇 https://t.co/Knym0ogHXr — The Epoch Times (@EpochTimes) July 26, 2025

What makes this latest legal scramble so infuriating is the clear prioritization of non-citizens and illegal border crossers over the rule of law and the rights of American taxpayers. As the Trump administration rolls out policies designed to restore order, enforce our laws, and protect our communities, progressive officials in states like Washington are more concerned with keeping federal authorities in the dark than with keeping their constituents safe. Instead of cooperating with efforts to remove those who have broken U.S. law, they’re lawyering up to keep the revolving door spinning.

DHS, DNA, and the Erosion of Privacy—But for Whom?

The Department of Homeland Security’s expanded use of DNA and biometric data is being painted by advocacy groups as some Orwellian dragnet, but the facts are clear: these are tools to identify, track, and remove individuals who have violated our laws. The real issue here isn’t privacy for law-abiding citizens—it’s the lengths to which pro-illegal immigration activists will go to preserve sanctuary policies, even if it means keeping serious criminals in our communities.

Advocacy organizations, including Georgetown Law’s Center on Privacy & Technology, have filed lawsuits demanding transparency about these data collection programs. They argue that collecting DNA from non-citizens, even those not accused of crimes, is an overreach. But let’s call it what it is—a necessary response to years of unchecked illegal immigration, open borders, and the utter chaos left behind by leftist governance. When the Biden administration spent years turning a blind eye, it fell to the Trump administration to clean up the mess, using every legal tool at its disposal.

Sanctuary States, Legal Chaos, and the Cost to American Citizens

While Washington State and its allies file lawsuits and fuel legal chaos, the Trump administration is working to restore the rule of law. The federal government has faced repeated resistance from states with “sanctuary” policies, like Illinois and California, who refuse to cooperate with immigration enforcement and then cry foul when the administration uses other means to enforce federal law. Recent court decisions have mostly sided with states’ rights, but the real losers are everyday Americans stuck with the social and financial costs.

Meanwhile, legal battles over third-country deportations, mass detentions, and the use of rarely invoked statutes like the Alien Enemies Act continue to rage. Advocacy groups wring their hands over due process and privacy, but where was that concern when American families suffered from crimes committed by those who should never have been here in the first place? The Trump administration’s mandate is clear: enforce the law, protect the border, and put American citizens first—no matter how many lawsuits it takes.

Long-Term Stakes: Surveillance State or Secure Nation?

Opponents of expanded immigration enforcement claim that mass biometric surveillance will erode privacy rights for everyone, and that today’s efforts are just a prelude to a government that tracks citizens as well as non-citizens. But let’s be honest—what truly erodes our freedoms is a government that refuses to enforce its own laws and prioritizes the comfort of lawbreakers over the safety and sovereignty of its citizens. The Trump administration’s approach is a correction, not an overreach: restoring the balance of power, ending the era of endless sanctuary lawsuits, and putting American values—real values—back at the center of policy.

It’s long past time for states like Washington to stop shielding those who break our laws and start standing up for the Americans who have to live with the consequences of open borders, rampant fraud, and endless government spending on those who have no right to be here. The legal drama may rage on, but the choice is clear: sovereignty, security, and sanity—or more lawsuits, more chaos, and more taxpayer dollars wasted defending the indefensible.

Sources:

Center on Privacy & Technology at Georgetown Law, Amica Center for Immigrant Rights

Washington State sues Trump admin

Politico