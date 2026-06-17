The Case That Could Restore 12-Person Juries

A coming Supreme Court showdown over six-person juries will test whether today’s justices still honor the Founders’ vision of a robust jury as a shield between citizens and government power.

Story Snapshot

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a Florida case asking if the Constitution demands 12 jurors in serious criminal trials.

The case directly challenges a 1970 ruling, Williams v. Florida, which allowed six-person juries in many state criminal cases.

Founding-era practice and early Supreme Court cases treated a “jury” as twelve citizens delivering a unanimous verdict.

Florida and several other states now rely on smaller juries, citing cost and efficiency, while critics say this weakens a core constitutional safeguard.

Founders’ View: Jury as a Bulwark Against Government Power

At the founding of our country, leaders like John Adams called representative government and trial by jury the “heart and lungs of liberty,” because ordinary citizens, not distant officials, would decide guilt or innocence.[7] The Sixth Amendment was added in 1791 to guarantee a speedy, public trial “by an impartial jury” in criminal cases, reflecting deep distrust of unchecked government power.[9] Founders linked that jury to English common law practice, which assumed twelve local citizens, unanimous in their verdict, standing between the accused and the state.[1]

Early Supreme Court cases followed that understanding and treated a criminal jury of twelve as the constitutional baseline. In 1898, the Court said the “supreme law of the land” required a jury “composed of not less than twelve persons” in serious criminal cases, mirroring English practice.[1] For decades, federal criminal juries stayed at twelve, and the Court repeated that a jury, as understood at common law, included all those essential features. That historical view saw the number twelve as part of the substance of the right, not a trivial detail.[15]

How Williams v. Florida Shrunk the Jury Right

In 1970, the Warren Court broke from that long tradition in Williams v. Florida, upholding a Florida law that used six-person juries for most criminal trials.[12] The Court admitted that juries had almost always been twelve, but it mocked that number as a “historical accident” and said the Constitution did not “fix” jury size.[12] Instead of sticking to founding history, the justices used a “functional” test, claiming that six citizens could perform the jury’s role as well as twelve if the verdict had to be unanimous.[18]

Williams opened the door for states to cut jury size in the name of efficiency and cost savings. Florida and several other states have since used six-person juries in many criminal cases, even when defendants face real prison time.[2] Later, in Ballew v. Georgia, the Court warned that shrinking juries below six damaged the jury’s ability to deliberate and fairly weigh evidence, and it set six as the constitutional minimum.[18] But Williams itself remained on the books, leaving a gap between the Founders’ twelve-person standard and modern doctrine’s lower floor.

The New Florida Case: Can Six Citizens Truly Speak for “We the People”?

Now a new case out of Florida, brought by chiropractor Hamed Kian, asks the Supreme Court to finally answer whether the Sixth Amendment requires at least twelve jurors in serious criminal cases.[2] Kian was convicted by a six-person jury under Florida’s long-standing rule that only death penalty cases receive twelve jurors.[2] His lawyers argue that when the Sixth Amendment used the word “jury” in 1791, it could only have meant a unanimous panel of twelve citizens, as understood in English common law and early American practice.[2]

Florida’s response leans heavily on Williams, insisting that the framers “enshrined no 12-juror requirement” in the text, even if twelve was common at the time.[3] The state argues that as long as there are at least six jurors and the verdict is unanimous, the essential functions of a jury are met and the Constitution is satisfied.[18] Florida notes that its rule is backed by more than fifty years of Supreme Court precedent, and that several other states have built their criminal systems around smaller juries.[3]

What Is at Stake for Constitutional Conservatives

For constitutional conservatives, this fight is about more than a number; it is about whether courts still take the text and history of the Constitution seriously. Historical sources show that Founding-era leaders tied an “impartial jury” to the “unanimous consent of twelve” neighbors, drawn from the local community and independent of government bias.[1] The federal system still defaults to twelve in criminal cases, and the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure expect juries to begin with six to twelve members, with twelve as the norm.[15][21]

Without comment, the justices agreed Monday to consider the legal battle of Hamed Kian v. State of Florida. A six-person jury convicted Kian of practicing as a chiropractor without a license. He was sentenced to more than a year in prison followed by probation.… pic.twitter.com/9RLDLyoPdZ — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 15, 2026

Smaller juries are not just a technical tweak; research and later Supreme Court opinions suggest that cutting size below twelve can reduce diversity of viewpoints, weaken deliberation, and increase the risk of error.[18][17] A trimmed-down jury also concentrates power in fewer hands, which makes it easier for prosecutors and judges to push outcomes that might not survive healthy debate among twelve independent citizens. As the Court now revisits this issue, Americans who care about limited government and strong constitutional protections will be watching to see whether the justices restore the Founders’ fuller vision of the jury or keep the shrunken version born in the activist era of the 1970s.

Sources:

[1] Web – The Founders Revered the Right to Trial by Jury. Will SCOTUS Now …

[2] Web – Jury Size and Unanimity under the 6th and 14th Amendments

[3] Web – Supreme Court will decide whether criminal cases must have 12 …

[7] Web – Minor v. Florida – Constitutional Accountability Center

[9] Web – Williams v. Florida | Law | Research Starters – EBSCO

[12] Web – “Williams v. Florida: What’s in a Number? Jury Function and Jury …

[15] Web – “The Case for Overturning <i>Williams v. Florida</i> and the Six …

[17] Web – Better by the Dozen: Bringing Back the Twelve-Person Civil Jury

[18] Web – The effect of jury size on trial outcomes – Plaintiff Magazine

[21] Web – Jury Trial Innovations 1990 to Present: A Call to Action

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