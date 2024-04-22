Trump Family Calls Out Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. expressed his disapproval on social media regarding House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., for separating a foreign-aid package from U.S. border security measures. In a critical post on X (formerly Twitter), Trump Jr. shared a 56-second video montage showing past instances where Johnson emphasized the necessity of border security before the U.S. could consider foreign aid for Ukraine and Israel. The video, humorously set to the theme song of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” highlighted Johnson’s repeated use of the term “border” to underscore his previous stance.

Recently, Johnson introduced a bill proposing $95.3 billion in foreign aid without any related border security provisions, a move that marked a clear departure from his earlier assertions. Trump Jr. criticized this change in direction, suggesting followers scrutinize the actions of Republican leadership: “Enough already! If you ever even begin to start believing anything anyone in Republican leadership tells you just watch this. Pay close attention to those that don’t seem bothered by this. They’re not our friends,” he commented on his post.

In the days leading up to this post, Trump Jr. was vocal about his discontent, highlighting the inclusion of $9 billion in potentially forgivable loans to Ukraine in the aid package, which could be fully forgiven by 2026 under President Joe Biden’s administration. He accused the Republican leadership of underestimating the intelligence of conservative Americans with manipulative tactics: “The Swamp thinks you’re stupid. They think every conservative in America is an idiot who will fall for their tricks!!!”

Trump Jr. also pointed to praise from Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer about the Republican leadership yielding to Democratic demands, indicating a complete capitulation by House GOP leaders.

Amidst these developments, Johnson faced pressures within his own party, including a resignation call from Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., supported by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., though Johnson has resisted these calls to step down.

