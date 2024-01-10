Trump Makes Massive 2024 Promise To MAGA Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, former President Donald Trump vowed that the win in Iowa was going to be the “biggest single political event” in U.S. history and that on Jan. 15 he was going to have a landslide win.

During a rally in Clinton, Iowa, which was aired in its entirety live on Newsmax, Trump argued that he would also be “learning how to caucus” as he would also be in Iowa along with all his supporters. He added that he would not be taking any chances and that he was going to have people teach him all about the caucus as he had never done this before.

Trump pointed out that there has never before been a president who had won in Iowa, Florida, and Ohio but lost in the general election apart from him. He proceeded to reiterate his unfounded claims that the 2020 presidential election in which he faced then-Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was rigged. However, as he argued, they had won every other election by a landslide, and that now they wanted to win all of them in a landslide.

He proceeded to encourage his supporters to go out and vote and that they needed to not listen to the polls. He added that Iowa voters needed to deliver a massive win and that this would send a message to Biden and all the other fake news media that they would be winning back the country and defeating him in the next election. As he argued, it would all be starting in Iowa so voters needed to make sure to head to the poll because the worst thing people could do was just lay back and decide to watch it on television.

