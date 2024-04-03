Trump Trying To Catch Biden in Advertising

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump is planning a fundraiser for next Saturday in Palm Beach, Fla., which he has argued is going to be raising more money than President Joe Biden’s $26 million fundraiser.

The event is going to be hosted by campaign officials and hedge fund founder John Paulson and has been confirmed to The Hill by Paulson’s spokesperson.

Currently, the expectation is that the event will manage to raise $33 million, which is going to be a much larger amount than what Biden managed to make on Thursday at the fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

In a statement, Paulson noted that so far they have had overwhelming support for their fundraising efforts and have already managed to raise more than $33 million. He added that there are a lot of sources of support from donors of different sizes and that the dinner was meant to be relatively small in nature. Paulson in a recent statement also pointed out that the dinner was going to be small and that currently, they were almost at the cap for the event.

The Biden campaign has been performing significantly better when it comes to advertising which is why the Trump campaign is attempting everything in their power to win more attention.

In February, it was reported that the Trump campaign had $33.5 million cash in the bank, while the Biden campaign had almost double that with $71 million cash on hand. However, these amounts don’t account for super PACs.

