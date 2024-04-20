Trump Unloads on Jimmy Kimmel Like Never Before

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, former President Trump responded vigorously on Truth Social to Jimmy Kimmel’s critical jokes about his ongoing New York hush money trial and the declining stock of his social media company.

Trump lambasted the late-night host, labeling Kimmel “stupid” and a “fool,” and critiqued his stint as the Oscars host. The former president had previously disparaged Kimmel during the awards ceremony, prompting Kimmel to publicly read Trump’s comments on his show, mocking his critique in real-time.

Trump’s post read, “Stupid Jimmy Kimmel, who still hasn’t recovered from his horrendous performance and big ratings drop as Host of The Academy Awards, especially when he showed he suffered from TDS, commonly known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME, to the entire World by reading on air my TRUTH about how bad a job he was doing that night,” and continued, “Supposedly his wife, and even management, begged him not to do it, ‘DON’T READ HIS TRUTH, JIMMY, PLEASE DON’T DO THIS,’ they said.”

Trump accused Kimmel of embarrassing himself and claimed he would be remembered as the “WORST HOST EVER OF THE ONCE VAUNTED ACADEMY AWARDS!”

While Trump did not directly address Kimmel’s monologue from Tuesday, his post was clearly a reaction to it. Kimmel had delivered a scathing monologue about Trump during the ongoing jury selection of his criminal trial, humorously referring to the proceedings as “another Stormy day in New York in the new episode of ‘The Orange People’s Court’ today, starring Donald J. Trump as the defendant in his first of many criminal trials to come.”

Kimmel continued to ridicule Trump, commenting on a social media post Trump made that day criticizing the judge, joking that “Only Donald Trump would complain about being under a gag order while violating that very gag order.”

Regarding Trump’s demeanor in court, Kimmel quipped, “He’s very sleepy. Is it possible his lawyers are tranquilizing him, to keep the outbursts at a minimum?”

Trump faces 34 criminal charges related to falsifying business records tied to payments made to silence adult film actress Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair. Kimmel sarcastically remarked that Trump made the payment “so his supporters wouldn’t find out he’s a lying, cheating scumbag, but the joke is on Trump because turns out his supporters don’t care that he’s a lying, cheating s**mbag.”

Kimmel also targeted Trump Media & Technology Group, noting the significant drop in the company’s stock. He pointed out, “But then the worst news for the Trump kids is Daddy is running out of money. Shares for his media company have plummeted. They’re down 70 percent since they went public a couple of weeks ago, they’re down another 14 percent today,” mocking the investors’ losses humorously, “If you bought Trump’s stock two weeks ago — and shame on you, if you did, you lost half your money, but if you hold on just a little bit longer, you might be able to lose all of it.”

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com