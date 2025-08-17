A new aid distribution system by the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation is stirring debate as violence and chaos persist at aid sites.

New System Aims to Control Chaos

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), supported by the U.S. and Israeli governments, has introduced a reservation-based aid distribution system in Gaza. This system allows families to reserve aid boxes in advance, aiming to reduce chaos and violence at distribution sites. However, since its inception, the GHF has faced severe criticism from the United Nations and other humanitarian organizations, who argue that the militarized aid hubs have only exacerbated violence and failed to meet the urgent needs of the population.

Despite the attempts at innovation, reports indicate that over 1,700 Palestinian civilians have been killed at GHF distribution sites since the operations began in May 2025. The GHF’s operations, characterized by a heavily militarized approach with armed contractors and IDF oversight, have been met with skepticism and concern over the safety and effectiveness of aid delivery.

International Criticism and Controversy

Criticism has mounted from the international community, with the UN and various NGOs calling for the immediate dismantling of the GHF system and a return to traditional, neutral aid delivery methods. Critics argue that the GHF model marginalizes established humanitarian agencies and imposes dangerous precedents in aid distribution. The United Nations has expressed grave concern over the ongoing violence and the humanitarian principles that have been compromised by the GHF’s operations.

Meanwhile, the GHF leadership maintains that their system is an innovative solution intended to prevent aid diversion by groups such as Hamas. They assert that the reservation system improves safety and efficiency, although independent observers and humanitarian agencies continue to report significant challenges and unmet needs among Gaza’s population.

Impact and Future Implications

The current aid distribution model poses significant challenges for Gaza’s over 2 million residents, who are already grappling with severe food insecurity, lack of medical supplies, and persistent violence. While some families may benefit from more orderly access to aid, the majority continue to face deprivation. The militarization and politicization of aid delivery risk undermining humanitarian principles, with potential long-term effects on the future of humanitarian action in conflict zones.

As the debate continues, the GHF’s operations remain controversial, reflecting broader tensions between state-backed initiatives and traditional humanitarian frameworks. The situation in Gaza underscores the urgency of addressing humanitarian needs through neutral and impartial aid delivery, ensuring the protection of civilian populations amidst ongoing conflict.

